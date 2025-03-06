PICTURES: Heavy rains cause damage and flooding in Johannesburg

Severe rains across north-western Johannesburg caused much damage to the area with residents picking up the pieces the next day.

Riverwell Residents Association workers help clean flood damage, including a crushed palisade fence and collapsed garden wall, on the Dolfhout Street bridge over the Klein Jukskei in Weltevreden Park, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Riverwell Residents Association members look on at the damage, including a crushed palisade fence and collapsed garden wall, on the Dolfhout Street bridge over the Klein Jukskei in Weltevreden Park, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A collapsed wall is seen in Randpark Ridge, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Workers fix a collapsed complex wall along Dale Lace Avenue in Randpark Ridge, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Workers fix a collapsed complex wall along Dale Lace Avenue in Randpark Ridge, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Workers fix a collapsed complex wall along Dale Lace Avenue in Randpark Ridge, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen A collapsed wall is seen in Randpark Ridge along Dale Lace Avenue, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Patience Immaculate Mujeni looks over the flood damage on her property in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke her garden wall and flooded her house. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Volunteers help clean the flooded house of Patience Immaculate Mujeni in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke her garden wall and flooded her house. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The house of Patience Immaculate Mujeni is seen with major flood damage, in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke her garden wall and flooded her house. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Eighty-three-year-old Rina Raath looks over the flood damage on her property in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke the garden wall on her property and flooded her house up to a metre high. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen The knocked-over wall between two houses in Weltevreden Park, Roodepoort, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused the Klein Jukskei to flood. Powerful waters broke her garden wall and flooded her house. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Vehicles travel along Jim Fouche Road as they pass damaged palisade fence and flood damage alongside the Klein Jukskei in Weltevreden Park, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Vehicles travel along Jim Fouche Road as they pass damaged palisade fence and flood damage alongside the Klein Jukskei in Weltevreden Park, 6 March 2025, after heavy rains caused massive flooding across north-western Joburg yesterday. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Damaged palisade fence near Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen Platina Bridge at Juskei Park in Randburg, north of Johannesburg, 6 March 2025, after some heavy rains in the area. One motorist was almost washed away by the floods. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen