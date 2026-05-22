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Two bodies recovered from milk cooling tank in Eastern Cape

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

22 May 2026

04:58 am

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An inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

Two bodies recovered from milk cooling tank in Eastern Cape

A dramatic joint rescue ended in tragedy when emergency teams recovered the bodies of two dairy farm workers from a confined milk cooling tank. Picture: Saps

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A dramatic joint rescue in Humansdorp ended in tragedy when emergency teams recovered the bodies of two dairy farm workers from a confined milk cooling tank.

The South African Police Service (Saps) Search and Rescue Unit jointly launched the rescue operation on n Wednesday, 20 May 2026, at approximately 4:29pm.

Rescue

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the team implemented a 3:1 rope system.

“Constable Emilio George, who was selected for his build, was equipped with a long-line, full-face breathing apparatus and lowered into the confined tank beside the spiral cooling rod.

“Tragically, both bodies (employees of the dairy farm) were discovered face-down in the water and were carefully recovered through the narrow gap and transferred to EMS that declared both men, aged 27 and 54, dead on the scene,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy said an inquest docket was opened for further investigation.

Picture: Saps

Joburg hijacking

Meanwhile, one suspect has been killed and another five arrested in a hijacking and kidnapping incident in the south of Johannesburg.

Members of the Gauteng Tactical Response Team (TRT), in collaboration with Crime Intelligence and other law enforcement agencies, handcuffed the suspects and fatally wounded the other during an intelligence-driven operation at the N12 and Xavier Road in Winchester Hills on Thursday.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the operation followed the hijacking of a white Isuzu bakkie in Germiston, during which the driver was kidnapped and forced to accompany the suspects.

“During the interception, police identified additional vehicles believed to have been used by the suspects as convoy vehicles. Two suspects fled into nearby bushes and opened fire on police, resulting in a shootout.

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“One suspect was fatally wounded at the scene. The victim was rescued unharmed,” Sibeko said.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, carjacking, and kidnapping have been opened.

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