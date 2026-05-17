Two cops among killed in Limpopo N1 horror crash as arrests made in missing toddler case

Three people were killed in a head-on collision.

A devastating head-on collision on the N1 in Limpopo has claimed the lives of three people, including two police officers.

The crash occurred near Ha Phasa on the evening of Friday, 15 May 2026.

Members of the South African Police Service (Saps) from Botlokwa in the Capricorn district responded to the scene at around 6:50pm, where they encountered two badly wrecked vehicles following the impact.

Police officers among the dead in Limpopo N1 accident

According to Limpopo police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary investigations indicate that a white Hyundai i20, travelling from south to north, collided with an oncoming Toyota Corolla Sprinter.

The victims have been identified as Sergeant David Mulanga Mabeba, 43, stationed at Sunnyside police station in Gauteng; retired Captain Obed Malindela Tshikhudo, 62, who previously served at Westenburg police station in Limpopo; and 53-year-old civilian, Rachel Mamphwe.

Ledwaba said Mabeba was alone in his vehicle at the time of the crash and was found trapped inside.

“Inside the Toyota Corolla Sprinter, rescuers found retired Captain Tshikhudo and Ms Rachel Mamphwe trapped inside the wreckage.

“Emergency rescue teams used the jaws of life to extricate the victims from the vehicle. Both occupants were unfortunately certified dead at the scene,” he said in statement on Sunday.

All three victims were declared dead at the scene. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the collision.

Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe expressed sorrow over the loss, particularly within the policing community.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives in this devastating accident.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues affected by this tragedy, particularly the Saps members who have lost one of their own and a former colleague.

‘May their souls rest in peace,” Hadebe said.

Arrests made in case of missing two-year-old

In an unrelated case, Limpopo police have arrested the grandparents of missing toddler Omphile Sethole on allegations of child negligence.

The arrests were carried out on Friday by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit in Mokopane.

The suspects, aged 52 and 55, are expected to appear before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 May 2026.

The two-year-old child disappeared from her home in Ga-Mabuela village, within the Tinmyne policing area, during the early hours of 2 May.

“Police initially opened cases of housebreaking at residential premises and kidnapping after the child’s grandmother reportedly discovered her missing at about 6:00, with a window left open in the room.

“At the time of her disappearance, Omphile was wearing a pink jersey and black tights,” the statement reads.

Despite ongoing efforts, the child has not yet been found.

#sapsLIM [MOKOPANE FCS ARRESTS GRANDPARENTS OF MISSING TWO-YEAR-OLD CHILD FOR ALLEGED CHILD NEGLIGENCE]



Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of the grandparents of #missing 2-year-old Omphile Sethole for alleged child… pic.twitter.com/r2UlXAwS0E – SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 17, 2026

The authorities have appealed to the public to assist in the investigation and to avoid spreading unverified information.

“We have assembled experienced investigators from the Mokopane FCS Unit who are working around the clock to trace the missing child and establish all circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

“We remain committed to ensuring that those responsible are brought to book,” Hadebe said.

Hadebe also encouraged anyone with reliable information to come forward as the search for the missing child continues.