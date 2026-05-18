Police probe double murder after duo found shot dead in Limpopo

The bodies were discovered along the N1 Road towards Beitbridge.

Limpopo police have launched investigations into a double murder case following the discovery of two bodies along a major highway.

The bodies were discovered along the N1 Road towards Beitbridge opposite Phase 8, Matswale, on Friday, 15 May 2026 at about 12:50pm.

Murder

According to police, officers were summoned to the scene after receiving a report about an alleged murder incident.

“Upon arrival, members found two adult males lying motionless on the ground,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The deceased, identified as 45-year-old Mokwena Tshepo of Matswale Phase 12 and 28-year-old Mbedzi Edzisani of Matswale Phase 03, sustained multiple injuries, including gunshot wounds and bruises to their bodies.”

Investigations

Ledwaba said emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the scene, and both victims were certified dead.

“Police opened two cases of murder. Circumstances led to the murder incident are currently unknown but further investigation will reveal.”

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist investigations to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Fully Vaughn Sefole, on 072 318 8094, the nearest police station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the MySAPS App.

Mass shooting

Meanwhile, police in the Western Cape are investigating four murders and one attempted murder following a mass shooting in Wesbank on Saturday evening, 16 May 2026.

This incident has left one child fighting for their life in the hospital.

Police said officers arrived at the scene at approximately 8pm, where four people were declared dead, and one child was transported to the hospital for medical attention.

“At approximately 8pm, Saps members responded to a complaint in Strandveld Street, Wesbank, where they discovered three adult females and one adult male, aged between 32 and 39, with gunshot wounds,” said Saps.

“The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. An injured 7-year-old child was transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.”

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the mass shooting may be gang-related, and no arrests have been made.