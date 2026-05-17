Tender fraud case takes new turn as Cat Matlala enters plea negotiations – report

Matlala appeared in court earlier this week.

Criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is reportedly in discussions with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) over a possible plea ideal.

The negotiations are said to hinge on his willingness to provide evidence implicating certain individuals in a large-scale corruption probe linked to his company, Medicare 24 Tshwane District.

Earlier this week, Matlala appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court together with suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola and several co-accused cops in connection to a R228 million contract awarded to Medicare, which was later cancelled in May 2025.

Proceedings were postponed to 26 June 2026 after the prosecution indicated that new evidence had surfaced requiring further investigation.

Cat Matlala in negotiations with Idac

Reports have now emerged that Matlala’s legal representatives have initiated engagement with Idac in an effort to secure a plea agreement in exchange for cooperation.

As a result, Matlala was not returned to eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and instead remains detained at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria while discussions continue.

According to Sunday Times, insiders suggest negotiations are ongoing.

“This is a very serious issue that is [causing] divisions because others are of the view that there should be no deal.

“[However,] Matlala might be offering Idac some of the big fish involved in that corruption case.

“The fight with correctional services was just the tip of the iceberg, as Idac wants him to give up certain people,” a source told the publication.

However, another source stated that any form of immunity is highly improbable, describing such a move as “out of the question”.

Allegations of tender manipulation

Matlala and others face allegations of corruption, fraud, and money laundering linked to a disputed R228 million police contract awarded to his company.

Masemola is charged with four counts under the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) for allegedly failing to act at an earlier stage before the tender was later cancelled in May 2025.

At least R50 million had been paid out at the time of the termination.

According to the state, Medicare24 Holdings managing director James George Murray and Captain Brian Cartwright are accused of assisting Matlala in preparing the bid submission for the R360 million South African Police Service (Saps) health services contract.

Cartwright is alleged to have played a role in drafting bid evaluation committee (BEC) minutes and submitting documents to the bid adjudication committee (BAC).

Investigators also allege that members of the BEC – including nine police officers among the accused – failed to identify or raise concerns during the evaluation process.

Senior procurement officer Tumisho Nehemiah Maleka is accused of not properly scrutinising the submission before recommending it to the BAC for approval.

Further allegations involve Matlala’s alleged girlfriend Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, who is accused of helping implement the contract by facilitating purchase orders.

Matjeng, who works in Saps’ forensic services division, is alleged to have received three payments of R300 000 in bribes between January and March 2025.

The authorities also claim that funds were laundered through financial movements involving Matlala, Medicare24, and Luxo Africa Brand Investments.

Attempted murder case

In a separate matter, Matlala is also preparing to stand trial in an attempted murder case scheduled for 20 July 2026, expected to run for 25 days.

He faces charges alongside his wife Tskane, alleged hitmen Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Musa Kekana, as well as Mabusela’s daughter Nthabiseng Nzama.

The charges – 25 in total, including 11 counts of attempted murder – relate to a series of alleged assassination attempts spanning several years.

One of the central incidents includes the October 2023 shooting of actress Tebogo Thobejane, whom was previously in a relationship with Matlala.

Additional allegations involve separate incidents connected to businessman Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubong, popularly known as DJ Vettys.