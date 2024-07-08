UDM replaces City of Johannesburg PR councillor

The City of Johannesburg has a new Councillor

The secretary general of the United Democratic Movement (UDM) Yongama Zigebe has been sworn in as a proportional representation (PR) councillor in the City of Johannesburg.

The national and provincial elections have seen some councillors in the City of Johannesburg and other metros being elevated to being Members of Parliament (MPs)

“This move comes after a vacancy in the Council was created when Ms Thandi Nontenja, UDM National Treasurer and MPAC Chairperson, was elected to the position of Member of Parliament in the National Assembly following the 2024 National and Provincial Elections,” said the UDM in a statement on Monday.

Zigebe has replaced Municipal Public Accounts Committee (MPAC) chairperson Thandi Nontenja as the party’s representative.

‘I have a legacy of excellence’

In a statement, Zigebe said he was excited about his new role.

“I look forward to my new role as a councillor in the City of Johannesburg and will discharge duties to the best of my ability,” Zigebe said.

Zigebe said he understood the complexities of leading in the City of Johannesburg which is under a government of local unity led by the African National Congress (ANC).

“I have a legacy of excellence and service to the people of Johannesburg to maintain,” he said.

Zigebe is an award-winning young politician having won the South African Politicians Award, Young Leader Award in 2017 up against Honourable Mkhuleko Hlengwa, Mduduzi Manana and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

ANC and DA in Joburg

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg avoided major political changes which could have come with the inclusion of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in a government of provincial unity (GPU).

Political analysts had predicted that the mayor and his committee would change soon after the government of national unity (GNU) had settled in, but the DA has now gone into the opposition benches leaving the ANC with a minority government in Gauteng.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi had indicated that the ANC would appeal to parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to pass budgets and block possible motions of no confidence.