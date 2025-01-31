SANDF crisis due to budget cuts goes back 15 years – Holomisa

Holomisa blames budget cuts for SANDF’s chronic shortages and doubts its readiness for future conflicts.

Bantu Holomisa at the Africa Aerospace and Defence Exhibition at the Waterkloof Air Force Base on 18 September 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Contradictory statements from the defence department on the shortage of vital equipment for the South African military contingent in the Democratic Republic of Congo has raised questions about the force’s ability to defend the country in the event of a war.

Commentator Pule Monama said reports from DRC that SA soldiers ran out of provisions during their battle to parry an attack against them in the east of the DRC were concerning. He said this was an indictment on the South African government.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga denied the shortage of equipment and ammunition and reports that the South Africans had a logistics crisis and had to ask M23 militia for water.

Holomisa confirmed resource shortage crisis

But her deputy, Bantu Holomisa, confirmed a resource shortage crisis was a cause for concern.

This week Motshekga rejected reports that SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members ran out of resources. She said she visited the war zone of Goma and was told the army had sufficient equipment.

“I went to Goma and got a briefing from all the generals. At no stage did they say they had no ammunition,” she said.

But Monama criticised the department saying: “The contradiction between the minister and her deputy is very interesting. This demonstrates how the ANC undermines the security of the state.

“How can you have an inexperienced school teacher appointed as a minister of defence above a well-experienced army general and hope the country is in safe hands?”

Department criticised

He said the minister lacked experience in the military arena, while Holomisa has spent most of his life as a soldier.

“He will not get the nod because he doesn’t belong to the correct political outfit,” Monama said.

Yesterday, Holomisa reiterated there were acute shortages in the SANDF that he attributed to budget cuts that had crippled its functioning.

Former defence minister Thandi Modise, during her tenure, also painted a bleak picture of the state of affairs in the defence force due to budget cuts.

Last year, Motshekga and Holomisa, accompanied by top defence officials, went to parliament to explain the dire budget situation and appealed for additional funding.

Crisis went back 15 years

Yesterday Holomisa spoke of a crisis that went back 15 years, when there were signs the situation was worsening.

He doubted SANDF would be ready in the event of war because of the budget cuts.

