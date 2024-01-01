2024 to ‘bring real political realignment’

As South Africans welcome in the new year, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has predicted it will bring “real political realignment” and change.

The nation will head to the polls later this year to elect new national and provincial leadership, with analysts predicting multi-party coalitions will need to be formed.

As we gear up for a political rollercoaster, Holomisa gave his analysis.

“2024 is going to bring real political realignment, with those that will rise to bring about social justice and change against those who have violated that very social justice and trust of people of our beautiful country by looting state resources and cheaply selling state assets,” he said.

What role will Zuma-aligned MK have?

While dozens of new parties have popped up over the last few months, it is the launch of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in KwaZulu-Natal that has many guessing.

Former president Jacob Zuma has publicly endorsed the party and recently appeared at a party event, reiterating that he would not vote for the ANC in this year’s elections.

Analysts labelled Zuma’s endorsement a blow to the governing party, and its Veterans League said it amounted to “treason and treachery”. It called for “strong action” to be taken against Zuma.

However, the ANC’s highest decision-making body between conferences, its national executive, has reportedly not met over Zuma’s actions.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told the Sunday Times the feeling inside the party was that Zuma had “decided to leave”.

Among those rumoured to be supporting MK is eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who a social media user alleged “directed the city’s resources to the party’s activation events around Durban”.

The user questioned whether Kaunda was deliberately sabotaging the ANC in Durban.

Mayoral spokesperson Mluleki Mntungwa rubbished the claims.

Warning against power-hungry

According to The Witness, Zuma warned members of MK to not join the party for positions.

“We need to have discipline and respect others so that we can also be respected. We must not think that we are better than other people.”

He said the party was “not a joke, and it is not fake” but a serious contender.