Several people injured in KZN crash involving at least 35 vehicles

Citizen Reporter

Several people have been injured following a serious collision involving more than 30 vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The multiple vehicle crash took place on the M41 highway in the Umhlanga Ridge area, around 7am on Monday.

Minor and serious injuries

According to emergency services, a truck lost control and ploughed into approximately 36 vehicles. The truck reportedly overturned one kilometre away from the scene.

While a number of people have sustained injuries, no deaths have been reported.

“Multiple people were left with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, with one pregnant motorist being left with serious injuries,” Emer-G-Med said in a Facebook post.

The pregnant women was treated and stabilised on scene before being airlifted by a Netcare 911 helicopter to hospital.

“Medics assessed the scene and found 22 patients, who had sustained injuries ranging from serious to minor injuries. Many patients had been transported privately prior to the arrival of emergency services,” Netcare 911 added.

Alongside Emer-G-Med and Netcare 911, the Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), South African Police Service (Saps), Durban metro police, eThekwini Fire Department and IPSS Medical Rescue were also at the scene.

Motorists have been urged to use alternate routes.

“The traffic in the area was severely affected as the roadway was closed to allow emergency workers to clear the scene.”

M25 crash

In a separate incident, at least 15 people were left injured in a crash on the the M25 near KwaMashu.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics responded to the scene on Monday.

“On arrival of paramedics it was discovered that a taxi had collided with a traffic light pole resulting in four people sustaining severe injuries and a further 11 people sustaining injuries ranging from moderate to minor,” Arrive Alive said in a statement.

“Two of the seriously injured patients were stabilised on scene and transported to hospital under the care of an IPSS Advanced Life Support paramedic. The rest of the patients were treated and transported by various other private services.”

Limpopo accidents

Meanwhile, 19 people were killed in two horror crashes on Limpopo roads on Friday.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport, the first accident involved when a truck and two minibus taxis.

The vehicles collided on the R579 near Motetema Village in Groblersdal, resulting in the deaths of 16 people.

In a another accident, three people were killed when a truck failed to stop and collided with a car on the R71 in the Mankweng area.

