15 dead following Limpopo horror crash

Five-teen people died on Friday following a major accident crash on the R579 Motetema Village in Groblersdal, Limpopo.

The horrific accident occurred in the morning at approximately 06:30.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), the multiple vehicle crash involved two minibus taxis and a truck.

Of the 15 people who died, five children and 10 adults were part of the fatalities.

“Ten injured transported to hospital with slight to serious injuries. The cause of the crash is unknown at this stage,” said the RTMC’s spokesperson Simon Zwane in a statement.

Zwane said the RTMC was committed to work with provincial officials the investigate the cause of the crash and deliver much needed clarity and justice to families of the victims.

“While the cause of the crash is subject ongoing investigations the RTMC urges motorists to remain vigilant and to refrain overtaking where it is unsafe to do so,” he said.

Motorists were warned to refrain from speeding and from driving under the influence of alcohol.

