‘Love and live’ says Vusi Nova after surviving serious car crash

Xanet Scheepers

South African singer Vusi Nova survived a serious car accident on Saturday night. The artist said the accident happened enroute from Sun City to another gig where he was expected to appear.

Nova was in Sun City to perform at his close friend, Somizi’s Golden Jubilee for his 50th birthday party celebrations.

The singer took to Instagram late on Saturday evening to share footage of the accident. From the video clip it appears that his white Landrover Discovery collided with a police van. The front of the Landrover is completely mangled and there is very little left of the police van.

Nova shared the two video clips of the accident with the caption ‘Thank God we’re alive’.

Fans and friends streamed to the comment section to share their shock at the terrible accident and to express their relief that Vusi survived the accident.

‘Love and Live’

On Sunday afternoon Nova took to his TikTok account to explain what happened on Saturday night.

“So as some of you guys may know, I was involved in a car accident las night. So what happened was, we went to Pretoria for a gig, then from Pretoria we went to Sun City. We were celebrating Somizi’s 50th birthday. From there I was meant to be going to another gig in the Vaal. When I left my friends in Sun City, at no point was I thinking that it could be the last time that I see them. At no point was I thinking of that and then this accident happened on the way.

“This got me thinking that life is too short guys. Life is too short, so the people that you say you love, don’t take them for granted. Whatever second or minute that you spend with them, make sure that they know exactly how you feel about them. Be vocal about your feelings because you don’t know what is going to happen a second from now.

“I’m not trying to preach, but I’m being real, I’m being realistic and especially coming from what just happened. It was a serious accident, and by the grace of God once again myself and my bodyguards weren’t injured seriously. But man, just love and live. Love and live you know, because once again you don’t know what is going to happen. So, I thought let me just share this with you guys, please be safe out there. Be safe, love and live,” Nova said in his lengthy TikTok video.