Underdogs no more as SA teams chase glory

Proteas fight at Lord’s, Bulls tackle Leinster, and Sundowns meet Ulsan — SA’s teams are hungry for global success.

We don’t share Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie’s enthusiastic optimism that South Africa “always wins” in big global sporting clashes… but over the next few days our boys are going to be duelling with the world’s best and, win or lose, you know they’re going to fight.

The biggest pressure will be on the Proteas cricket team, facing an uphill battle against Australia at Lord’s in London for the World Test Championship trophy.

They hope to finally toss their reputation of being chokers when it comes to the closing stages of major international tournaments but, in fairness, they entered the final as underdogs.

Over the first two days they’ve shown plenty of fight to warrant their place in the decider.

But they’re in the final and there’s been plenty of whingeing from countries like India and England, who consider themselves the royalty of the game and are miffed that they’re not at Lord’s.

Well, it wasn’t South Africa who came up with the concept of this championship and how it was decided… so suck it up.

We would bet, though, that there will be plenty of loud supporters of the Blue Bulls at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin tomorrow – never mind the legions at home – to cheer on their team against Leinster in the United Rugby Championship final.

It will, say the pundits, effectively be an Ireland team against the Pretoria boytjies, so many Irish internationals are there in Leinster’s ranks.

But that’s not going to deter the Bulls and their fans, who skrik vir niks, or are not afraid of anything. The fans of the team offer a lesson in loyalty, though, because their blood is blue, win or lose.

Likewise, Sundowns supporters will be hoping their guys fare well against Korean team Ulsan in the Fifa Club World Cup… and get the sort of recognition they deserve, but don’t get, from the rest of the country after being unbeaten league champs for eight years.

Sport… what’s not to love?