Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Jake White calls Leinster the ‘benchmark’ as Leo Cullen praises ‘juggernaut’ Bulls team

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

13 June 2025

06:23 am

The Bulls and Leinster coaches each praised their opponents and acknowledged the challenge they face in the URC final this weekend.

Bulls director of rugby Jake White and Leinster head coach Leo Cullen

Bulls director of rugby Jake White and Leinster head coach Leo Cullen will each be trying to win their first URC trophy. Pictures: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images and Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has received Leinster coach Leo Cullen’s “juggernaut team” comment as a massive compliment while still saying his counterpart manages “the benchmark of where every club team wants to get to”.

The teams face off in the United Rugby Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin on Saturday (kick-off 6pm) after Leinster finished first on the log after the regular season before beating Scarlets and defending champions Glasgow Warriors in the knockouts, while the Bulls finished second and beat Edinburgh and the Sharks in their knockouts.

After announcing their teams for the match, the coaches took turns going through their opponent’s sheets, and praising them, in press conferences.

The Bulls are without the URC’s Next-Gen Player of the Season, Cameron Hanekom, who makes way for another Springbok, Marco van Staden, in the starting XV. Leinster bring in Ireland stars Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier.

Leo Cullen says he has to pinch himself

“We know what we are up against. It is a huge physical challenge. It definitely won’t be easy for us. It’s amazing to be here,” said Cullen, who added he has to pinch himself to remind himself he is actually in a URC final against the Bulls.

He said Ireland’s population is a “drop in the ocean” compared to South Africa, which probably has “12 times as many players” to call on.

“They have tons of international experience. I know Jake tries to play that down but you think of some of the teams that have a lot of players who have played for the Bulls over the years. It’s a team we’ve always greatly admired.”

He called the Bulls a “juggernaut team”, saying Leinster have it all to do to win their first URC title.

Bulls boss still sees Leinster as the pinnacle of club rugby

White, meanwhile, said Leinster fields 23 internationals only because that is the limit of a matchday squad.

“They’ve got many more internationals than we’ve got,” the Bulls boss said. “They are the benchmark of where every club team wants to get to.

“Any team that can have a meeting with their board and you ask for a tighthead prop and you get [French veteran] Rabah Slimani and you ask for a lock and you get [double World Cup winning Springbok] RG Snyman, you ask for an inside back and you get [All Black star] Jordie Barrett – there are not many clubs that would be able to sit in a board meeting and … get that calibre of players.”

However, he said Cullen was right in saying the Bulls have grown over the last four or five years and probably have more internationals than they did before.

“We are still not where we want to be and that’s selfishly from me as a director. But we are far better and I take it as a massive compliment that a guy like Leo, who I rate highly and I know him really well, [would say that].

“But I would say to Leo we are still not where we need to be. I want to believe that we can still get better.”

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team Leinster Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Eastern Cape floods: Death toll rises as residents recount grim tragedy
News ‘Luxury cloaked in secrecy’ – Ntshavheni explains why she won’t disclose her official travel expenses
South Africa Eastern Cape tragedy: What flood victims need and how you can help
News Lotto: Retailers complain as Ithuba claims ‘seamless transition’
Betway PSL Percy Tau on what Kaizer Chiefs must pay to sign him

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp