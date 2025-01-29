No water for three days: There will be a water shutdown in these areas this weekend
Johannesburg Water warns of major disruptions from Friday as critical maintenance takes place. Here are the areas affected.
Thousands of households will be without water this weekend as taps run dry for three days because of maintenance.
Last week, Johannesburg Water performed crucial maintenance on the Palmiet System, which left several areas, including Sandton, Midrand, and the central regions of Johannesburg, without water for 24 hours.
The water supplier warned that some systems may take three to five days to recover fully after the maintenance was completed on 26 January.
This may leave little time for some areas, which will be hit again with shutdowns this Friday.
The installation of new isolation valves at Hector Norris Pump station will stop the water supply from Friday, 31 January, to Monday, 3 February, in the evening.
The water service says this is to “improve service delivery”.
Areas affected
The areas that will be affected include:
- Abbotsford
- Albertville
- Albertville Ext.1
- Albertville Ext.2
- Amalgam
- Amalgam Exts
- Berea
- Bezuidenhout Valley
- Bramfontein
- Bruma
- Burghersdorp Ext.1
- Cheltondale
- City West
- Coronationville
- Craighall
- Crown
- Crown (Industrial)
- Crown City
- Crown City Exts
- Crown Exts
- Crown North
- Crown North Exts
- Cyrildene
- De Wetshof
- Doornfontein
- Dunhill
- Emmarentia
- Emmarentia Ext.1
- Fairmount
- Fordsburg
- Forest Hill
- Forest Town
- Glenhazel
- Glensan
- Greenside
- Greenside East
- Greenside East Ext.1
- Greenside Exts
- Greymont
- Greymont Ext.1
- Highlands North
- Hillbrow
- Homestead Park
- Houghton
- Hursthill
- Hyde Park
- Illovo
- Jeppestown
- Johannesburg CBD
- Judith’s Paarl
- Kenilworth
- Kensington
- Killarney
- La Rochelle
- Linksfield
- Lorentzville
- Malvern
- Martindale
- Mayfair
- Melrose
- Melville
- Melville Exts
- Montclare
- Montclare Ext.1
- Montgomery Park
- Montgomery Park Exts
- Mountain View
- New Doornfontein
- Newclare
- Newlands
- Newtown
- Oaklands
- Observatory
- Paarlshoop
- Paarlshoop Exts
- Parktown
- Parkview
- Percelia Estate
- Richmond
- Richmond Ext.1
- Rossetenville
- Rouxville
- Rouxville Ext
- Sandringham
- Saxonwold
- Selby
- Selby Ext
- Talboton
- Towerby
- Triomf
- Troyville
- Turf Club
- Turfontein
- Victoria
- Waverley
- Westbury
- Westbury Exts
- Westdene
- Yeoville
Water tankers
Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage, and their locations will be announced closer to the time.
Priority will be given to essential services such as medical facilities, schools and retirement homes.
The utility advised businesses, including malls, to prepare their backup water supplies.
Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Kyle Zeeman.
