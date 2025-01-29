News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

7 minute read

29 Jan 2025

01:44 pm

No water for three days: There will be a water shutdown in these areas this weekend

Johannesburg Water warns of major disruptions from Friday as critical maintenance takes place. Here are the areas affected.

Johannesburg Water maintenance will leave residents without water for 3 days

Picture: iStock

Thousands of households will be without water this weekend as taps run dry for three days because of maintenance.

Last week, Johannesburg Water performed crucial maintenance on the Palmiet System, which left several areas, including Sandton, Midrand, and the central regions of Johannesburg, without water for 24 hours.

The water supplier warned that some systems may take three to five days to recover fully after the maintenance was completed on 26 January.

This may leave little time for some areas, which will be hit again with shutdowns this Friday.

The installation of new isolation valves at Hector Norris Pump station will stop the water supply from Friday, 31 January, to Monday, 3 February, in the evening.

The water service says this is to “improve service delivery”.

ALSO READ: These 50 areas in Johannesburg will have little to no water on Monday

Areas affected

The areas that will be affected include:

  • Abbotsford
  • Albertville
  • Albertville Ext.1
  • Albertville Ext.2
  • Amalgam
  • Amalgam Exts
  • Berea
  • Bezuidenhout Valley
  • Bramfontein
  • Bruma
  • Burghersdorp Ext.1
  • Cheltondale
  • City West
  • Coronationville
  • Craighall
  • Crown
  • Crown (Industrial)
  • Crown City
  • Crown City Exts
  • Crown Exts
  • Crown North
  • Crown North Exts
  • Cyrildene
  • De Wetshof
  • Doornfontein
  • Dunhill
  • Emmarentia
  • Emmarentia Ext.1
  • Fairmount
  • Fordsburg
  • Forest Hill
  • Forest Town
  • Glenhazel
  • Glensan
  • Greenside
  • Greenside East
  • Greenside East Ext.1
  • Greenside Exts
  • Greymont
  • Greymont Ext.1
  • Highlands North
  • Hillbrow
  • Homestead Park
  • Houghton
  • Hursthill
  • Hyde Park
  • Illovo
  • Jeppestown
  • Johannesburg CBD
  • Judith’s Paarl
  • Kenilworth
  • Kensington
  • Killarney
  • La Rochelle
  • Linksfield
  • Lorentzville
  • Malvern
  • Martindale
  • Mayfair
  • Melrose
  • Melville
  • Melville Exts
  • Montclare
  • Montclare Ext.1
  • Montgomery Park
  • Montgomery Park Exts
  • Mountain View
  • New Doornfontein
  • Newclare
  • Newlands
  • Newtown
  • Oaklands
  • Observatory
  • Paarlshoop
  • Paarlshoop Exts
  • Parktown
  • Parkview
  • Percelia Estate
  • Richmond
  • Richmond Ext.1
  • Rossetenville
  • Rouxville
  • Rouxville Ext
  • Sandringham
  • Saxonwold
  • Selby
  • Selby Ext
  • Talboton
  • Towerby
  • Triomf
  • Troyville
  • Turf Club
  • Turfontein
  • Victoria
  • Waverley
  • Westbury
  • Westbury Exts
  • Westdene
  • Yeoville

ALSO READ: Dry taps this weekend and next: More than 90 areas will be without water for 3 days from next week

Water tankers

Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage, and their locations will be announced closer to the time.

Priority will be given to essential services such as medical facilities, schools and retirement homes.

The utility advised businesses, including malls, to prepare their backup water supplies.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Kyle Zeeman.

NOW READ: Brown water concerns after Johannesburg Water maintenance

Read more on these topics

Joburg/Johannesburg Water water cuts Water Outage

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa R33.4m wasted on unapproved Cuban medicine for SANDF soldiers, SIU reveals
South Africa Vaal Dam reaches 61.58% capacity: Water system stability key
News ‘Our soldiers did not die protecting anyone’s business interests in DRC,’ says Mbalula
Health SA faces crisis as Trump stops critical HIV funding
Politics ANC accused of selective morality by former speaker

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES