No water for three days: There will be a water shutdown in these areas this weekend

Johannesburg Water warns of major disruptions from Friday as critical maintenance takes place. Here are the areas affected.

Thousands of households will be without water this weekend as taps run dry for three days because of maintenance.

Last week, Johannesburg Water performed crucial maintenance on the Palmiet System, which left several areas, including Sandton, Midrand, and the central regions of Johannesburg, without water for 24 hours.

The water supplier warned that some systems may take three to five days to recover fully after the maintenance was completed on 26 January.

This may leave little time for some areas, which will be hit again with shutdowns this Friday.

The installation of new isolation valves at Hector Norris Pump station will stop the water supply from Friday, 31 January, to Monday, 3 February, in the evening.

The water service says this is to “improve service delivery”.

Areas affected

The areas that will be affected include:

Abbotsford

Albertville

Albertville Ext.1

Albertville Ext.2

Amalgam

Amalgam Exts

Berea

Bezuidenhout Valley

Bramfontein

Bruma

Burghersdorp Ext.1

Cheltondale

City West

Coronationville

Craighall

Crown

Crown (Industrial)

Crown City

Crown City Exts

Crown Exts

Crown North

Crown North Exts

Cyrildene

De Wetshof

Doornfontein

Dunhill

Emmarentia

Emmarentia Ext.1

Fairmount

Fordsburg

Forest Hill

Forest Town

Glenhazel

Glensan

Greenside

Greenside East

Greenside East Ext.1

Greenside Exts

Greymont

Greymont Ext.1

Highlands North

Hillbrow

Homestead Park

Houghton

Hursthill

Hyde Park

Illovo

Jeppestown

Johannesburg CBD

Judith’s Paarl

Kenilworth

Kensington

Killarney

La Rochelle

Linksfield

Lorentzville

Malvern

Martindale

Mayfair

Melrose

Melville

Melville Exts

Montclare

Montclare Ext.1

Montgomery Park

Montgomery Park Exts

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Newclare

Newlands

Newtown

Oaklands

Observatory

Paarlshoop

Paarlshoop Exts

Parktown

Parkview

Percelia Estate

Richmond

Richmond Ext.1

Rossetenville

Rouxville

Rouxville Ext

Sandringham

Saxonwold

Selby

Selby Ext

Talboton

Towerby

Triomf

Troyville

Turf Club

Turfontein

Victoria

Waverley

Westbury

Westbury Exts

Westdene

Yeoville

Water tankers

Johannesburg Water said tankers will be provided during the outage, and their locations will be announced closer to the time.

Priority will be given to essential services such as medical facilities, schools and retirement homes.

The utility advised businesses, including malls, to prepare their backup water supplies.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selane and Kyle Zeeman.

