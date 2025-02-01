Cape Town braces for three-day water outage

Cape Town's water supply will be disrupted from Tuesday to Thursday. Here are the affected areas...

While Johannesburg residents face water outages over the weekend due to maintenance, Cape Town residents will be in a similar situation over the next few days.

The City of Cape Town announced on Friday that the residents will have no water from Tuesday, 4 February until Thursday, 6 February 2025.

This is because of planned water supply maintenance that will be carried out by the city’s Water and Sanitation Directorate.

“This critical maintenance work is done on our water-supply infrastructure to benefit customers,” the city said.

Affected areas

Martinville,

Benetownship,

Roundby,

Kalamunda,

Parts of Bizweni,

Parts of Salt River,

Maitland,

Strand area,

Ndabeni.

“This will allow for the installation of a pressure-reducing valve (PRV) on the water supply main to these areas,” the city said.

The Water and Sanitation Directorate said the infrastructure maintenance and upgrades will ensure continuous water supply in the future and address the issue of water that is unaccounted for.

Precautionary measures

Cape Town urged its residents to take note of the following points around the water supply disruptions:

Careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply.

All sites where water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are deemed to be construction sites and, as such, are off-limits to members of the public.

Sometimes the maintenance work can be more complex than anticipated, which means the work could take longer.

For a short period after the supply has been restored, the water may be discoloured or look milky. This is because of trapped air in the pipes. If left to stand in a glass, the appearance will become clear, like normal.

Furthermore, the city advises affected residents to store water in advance.

“As a precautionary measure water should be stored in clean, sealed containers,” it added.

“Keep your taps closed to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.”

A water tanker will be parked at the Dryden Street Primary School, it added.

