Uproar as Tshwane cuts power to three police stations

Many were confused about the City of Tshwane’s decision to cut power to three police stations in the capital as part of its Tshwane Ya Tima campaign to get outstanding accounts up to date.

In June, the mayor was criticised for cutting the power to the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital due to the Gauteng department of health’s failure to settle R1.2 million in overdue electricity charges for March and April.

Power restored at Police station

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed the power was restored at the Moot police station on Wednesday night, after the supply was disconnected on Tuesday.

“Saps Garsfontein was switched off too, but they have a generator. Mamelodi East is using solar power for backup,” she added.

Muridili said police were working with the department of public works and administration to get the power restored and resolve the matter.

Credit control needed

DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Jacqui Uys said the City of Tshwane needs to implement its credit control policy to ensure the financial health and future of the city.

“However, this needs to happen fairly and without bias, following the correct intergovernmental processes.

“Currently, the ANC’s patronage networks and the deputy mayor’s pocket are benefiting while our communities, who deserve police services, are paying the price,” she claimed.

Uys said the power cut at Saps Moot was an indication that the deputy mayor’s financial interest was more important than the safety of residents.

The City’s debt

The deputy mayor and MMC of finance Eugene Modise must provide a clear explanation regarding the special treatment of his company, Mzansi Resorts, which owes the city in excess of R20 million and has not had services cut, in relation to Tshwane Ya Tima which on Tuesday cut power to Saps in the Moot,” she said.

Modise denied the allegations and rebuffed the opposition’s criticism. “Mzansi is not indebted to the City of Tshwane and does not hold a municipal account with the city.

“If they believe otherwise, they must produce verifiable proof of any municipal account held by Mzansi with the City of Tshwane,” he said.

Instead of undermining the efforts of the #TshwaneYaTima campaign, the DA should acknowledge the strides made in optimising revenue collection to strengthen service delivery, Modise said.

Southern Sun disconnected

The city continued with Tshwane Ya Tima on Thursday, and further disconnected Southern Sun Arcadia due to a R12 million debt.

“No pay, no power. Accountability is not optional,” he said. Modise said Shoprite also settled a R600 000 payment just as the city was about to pull the plug for over R500 000 owed.

“Responsibility isn’t a favour – it’s a duty. “Pay your municipal bills,” he said.

