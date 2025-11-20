US potentially backtracks on boycotting G20

A late diplomatic signal from Washington prompts renewed engagement as South Africa prepares to hand over the G20 presidency.

The United States has had an eleventh-hour change of heart about attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which is scheduled to take place this weekend.

Speaking at the SA-EU Bilateral Summit on Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the US sent notice about its potential attendance, and discussions are still ongoing.

“This comes really at the latest hour before the summit begins, and so therefore, we do need to engage in those types of discussions to see how practical it is and what it finally really means,” the president said.

He said the notice is seen as a very positive sign.

Ramaphosa argues for participation over boycott politics

“As I’ve often said, boycott politics never work. It’s always best to be inside the tent than being outside of the tent,” Ramaphosa said.

“The tent is G20. All countries are here.”

We have received notice from the United States with regards to participation in the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Discussions are ongoing. #G20SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/xnQJ4X5iOI — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) November 20, 2025

ALSO READ: SA faces prospect of not being invited to G20 in Miami – Manuel

Ramaphosa did not say whether Donald Trump himself would be in attendance; however, a diplomatic note from the US, shared by Newzroom Afrika, indicated that head of delegation Marc Dillard will be participating in the G20 handover.

South Africa will be handing over the presidency of the G20 to the United States.

BREAKING: Here is the note verbale written by the Embassy of the US to DIRCO about sending a delegation to participate in the handover ceremony at the #G20Summit. President @CyrilRamaphosa has just confirmed the u-turn on the boycott a short while ago. @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/HmqVTZBGia — Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) November 20, 2025

Trump renews strong criticism of South Africa

The sudden change of stance comes after Trump slammed South Africa’s policies – once again – while addressing a journalist at the Office during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud’s visit.

“I am not going to South Africa for the G20 because I think their policies on the extermination of people are unacceptable,” Trump said.

“So I am not going. So, I won’t refer to anything having to do with South Africa. South Africa has behaved extremely badly,” Trump said.

This is a developing story.

NOW READ: Trump: ‘SA behaving badly… policies on exterminating people unacceptable’ [VIDEO]