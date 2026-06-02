Madlanga allows publication of undercover cop’s name during testimony on R200m cocaine theft

The ruling came after media houses opposed an application for the cop's testimony to be heard fully in camera.

The Madlanga commission has ruled that Lieutenant-Colonel Duma’s name may be published for the duration of his testimony, while measures remain in place to protect his identity as an undercover Crime Intelligence operative.

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga made the ruling on Monday, 1 June 2026.

Ruling

The ruling came after Daily Maverick and Media24 opposed an application for Duma’s testimony to be heard fully in camera, meaning that no aspect of his testimony would have been released.

“By agreement and consent between the parties, Lieutenant Colonel Duma’s evidence on 2 June 2026 or until such time that he is excused by the Chairperson, will be heard publicly via audio link and his face or visual features will be concealed,” said Madlanga.

“While the arrangement sought to balance concerns for the witness’ safety and privacy, it also ensured that journalists and the public retained access to evidence being presented before a commission tasked with probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.”

Media

However, the ruling bars the media and anyone attending proceedings from publishing or sharing any visual material, such as photos or video, that could reveal Duma’s face.

“I hand down the ruling,” Madlanga said.

The ruling stems from an application on 8 May 2026 by Duma, citing fears that public exposure at the Madlanga commission would get him or his family killed.

Testimony

With the ruling handed down, Duma is scheduled to take the stand on Tuesday, 2 June 2026.

His testimony is expected to focus on the saga surrounding the theft of cocaine worth R200 million from a Hawks property in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The theft took place in November 2021, when suspects entered the exhibit storage facility through its windows and stole 541kg of cocaine.

The site’s alarm system was not operational at the time. A case of theft and business burglary was subsequently opened.

Failures

Last month, Hendrik Flynn, a Hawks Major-General and head of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, gave evidence of operational failures and questionable decisions that preceded the 2021 break-in at a Hawks facility in Port Shepstone.

Flynn testified that major transit points for drug trafficking typically include OR Tambo International Airport, Lebombo Border Post and the Durban harbour.

Madlanga Commission

The Commission is probing allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption in the South African Police Service (Saps) and the criminal justice system.

It was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate the allegations made by Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025.