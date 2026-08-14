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Vaal Dam remains over 100% full as inflows fluctuate

Picture of Enkosi Selane

By Enkosi Selane

Journalist

2 minute read

14 August 2026

01:33 pm

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The weekly average was 101.41%, ranging between a low of 100.63% and a high of 101.89%.

Vaal Dam levels

Vaal Dam sluice gate. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

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Weekly hydrological data showed the Vaal Dam holding above full capacity between 10 and 16 August 2026, while barrage discharge rose sharply towards the end of the week.

Vaal Dam

Storage held above 100% all week. The dam sat at 100.63% on Monday, 101.00% on Tuesday, 101.64% on Wednesday, 101.89% on Thursday and 101.89% on Friday.

The weekly average was 101.41%, ranging between a low of 100.63% and a high of 101.89%.

Inflow varied considerably, from 40.8 m³/s on Monday, to 42.4 m³/s on Tuesday, 63.6 m³/s on Wednesday, 89.9 m³/s on Thursday, and 63.0 m³/s on Friday.

The weekly average was 59.9 m³/s.

Discharge from the dam was constant all week at 16.8 m³/s, and no sluice gates were opened on any of the five reported days.

Vaal Barrage

Barrage water levels were stable: 7.5 m on Monday, 7.5 m on Tuesday, 7.6 m on Wednesday, 7.4 m on Thursday, and 7.5 m on Friday, which was a weekly average of 7.5 m.

Barrage discharge climbed as the week progressed. On Monday, it recorded 30.0 m³/s; Tuesday, 29.9 m³/s; Wednesday, 44.9 m³/s; Thursday, 44.2 m³/s Thursday, and 59.7 m³/s Friday (the week’s high). The average was 41.7 m³/s.

Water temperature eased over the week. 12.7°C Monday, 10.7°C Tuesday, 10.3°C Wednesday, 10.6°C Thursday, and 11.5°C Friday, averaging 11.2°C.

Figures for Saturday 15 August and Sunday 16 August had not yet been recorded at the time of publication.

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