Vanderbijlpark crash driver out on R3 000 bail as court cites him a ‘slow learner’

Ayanda Dludla was granted R3 000 bail after a deadly taxi-truck crash in Vanderbijlpark. He will go to trial in November.

The scholar transport driver accused of killing 14 pupils when his minibus taxi collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark in January has been granted R3 000 bail.

23-year-old Ayanda Dludla walked out of the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after successfully arguing for his release.

The decision came despite strong opposition from state prosecutors, who warned that public fury over the tragic crash could put Dludla’s life in danger.

Dludla faces 14 counts of murder, additional attempted murder charges and a string of counts for breaking road traffic rules.

The horrific collision occurred in January along the R553 Golden Highway – just three days after schools reopened for the new year – when the Toyota Quantum he was driving slammed into a side-tipper truck.

11 children died instantly at the scene, while three others later succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Not intentional, close bond with the children

In delivering its judgment, the court noted arguments presented by Dludla’s defence, including his reportedly close bond with the students and the severe trauma he suffered from the incident.

The magistrate further described Dludla as a “slow learner”, highlighting that the prosecution will face a steep hurdle to prove direct intent for the murder charges.

Finding that community tensions had eased since the initial court appearance, the magistrate ruled that Dludla poses no flight risk and ordered him to comply with strict release conditions, including reporting regularly to the Sebokeng police station.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed it noted the magistrate’s ruling, though it had firmly opposed the bail application because of the gravity of the case.

“However, the magistrate found that it was in the interest of justice that he be released on bail,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The road to trial

Dludla’s legal team successfully pushed back against the state’s security warnings, telling the court that no credible threats exist against their client.

His lawyer, Reward Nxumalo, assured the court that Dludla fully intends to stand trial and will obey every condition set by the magistrate.

The state, however, remains resolute in its mission to secure a conviction on the severe murder charges when the legal proceedings resume.

Prosecutors argue that Dludla’s reckless disregard for standard road safety regulations directly caused the catastrophe on the Golden Highway.

The matter was postponed, with trial set to run from 9 to 17 November.