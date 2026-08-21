Eldorado Park parents face October trial over daughter’s murder

The charges stem from an incident, in which the father allegedly assaulted and sexually abused the couple's four‑year‑old daughter.

The pre‑trial conference in the case of an Eldorado Park couple accused of murdering their four‑year‑old daughter and assaulting their three‑year‑old son has been concluded before the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg.

The couple appeared in the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, 20 August 2026.

Matter enrolled

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday confirmed that the matter has now been enrolled for plea and trial proceedings, which are scheduled to commence on 5 October 2026.

Legal Aid South Africa (Judicare) has been appointed to represent the accused. Their identities are being withheld to protect the surviving child.

The matter was postponed last month, after a conflict of interest emerged, requiring separate legal representation.

Murder

The charges stem from an incident on 6 August 2025, when the father allegedly assaulted and sexually abused the couple’s four‑year‑old daughter while the mother was at work.

Neighbours reportedly heard the child screaming and alerted the police. The child was found unconscious and suffering severe injuries. She was transported to hospital, where she later died.

The father faces multiple charges, including murder, rape, and child abuse. He is also accused of assaulting the couple’s three‑year‑old son on 13 March 2025.

The mother faces charges of murder, failure to report sexual offences, and child abuse, after allegedly noticing injuries sustained by the child but failing to alert authorities.

Justice

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the authority remains committed to pursuing justice in cases involving crimes against children.

“The NPA is steadfast in ensuring accountability for offences committed against children and other vulnerable members of society. We will continue to prosecute cases of violence, sexual offences, and child abuse to ensure justice is served for victims and their families,” Mohlatlole stated.

The case will now proceed to a plea and trial in October, at which both accused are expected to formally respond to the charges.