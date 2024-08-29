VBS Bank: ‘Let us not condemn without evidence,’ says Madonsela

Justice Minister Thembi Simelane was the mayor of Polokwane when she allegedly received a 500k loan from a company that allegedly brokered unlawful investments into VBS Bank.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela during an interview on 4 October 2018 in Stellenbosch. Picture: Gallo Images / Esa Alexander

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has called for caution regarding the allegations against Justice Minister Thembi Simelane, emphasising that due process should be allowed in the ongoing scrutiny over the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Madonsela’s plea comes after calls on social media for “nothing less than a full disclosure from Simelane on the VBS allegations against her, in the interests of transparency and accountability”.

Legal standard

The former Public Protector said that the legal standard for determining criminality is much higher than what is reported in the media.

“Before we assume corruption, let’s wait for a legal investigation. Journalists do amazing work but the standard they use for connecting dots is lower than the legal standard.

“If the legal standard were the same, I would have found Malema guilty of corruption for receiving the proceeds of corruption in On the Point of Tenders and President Zuma in the Nkandla matter. I had similar challenges in abuse of funds at SASSA.

“But I had to go with legally admissible evidence and acknowledge they benefitted without finding them personally guilty of corruption,” Madonsela said.

Evidence

Madonsela said in this case, “there is no information on the nexus.”

“The article tells us nothing regarding the then mayor’s personal involvement in the VBS transactions nor provides any evidence, documentary or viva voce, that points to the mayor having activated/facilitated the transaction or rewarded for her part.

“I hold no brief for her. I don’t know her personally. But let us not get hyped and condemn without evidence,” she said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has since summoned Simelane to provide a detailed report on allegations that link her to the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Simelane and VBS

Simelane allegedly took a R575,600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, and brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.

Simelane used the “loan” to buy a coffee shop in two transactions in October 2016. The payments appear linked to kickbacks received in exchange for large deposits by Polokwane Municipality into VBS.

Razwinane is facing charges for allegedly acting as an agent to secure business for VBS from municipalities.

When VBS imploded in March 2018, forensic investigations found it had allegedly rewarded Razwinane with kickbacks totalling R24.2 million for being a commissioning agent for various municipalities and state entities.

Investigators found these to be corrupt transactions and contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

Razwinane is currently on trial for fraud, corruption and money laundering for his role as a commission agent connecting municipalities, including Polokwane Municipality, with VBS.

