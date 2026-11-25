Experts say grooming, shame and fear of not being believed prevent many young victims from reporting sexual abuse.

Evil adults are destroying the lives of 47 children a day by raping them – leaving scars that, in many cases, will never heal.

And that number may be too low, because young children may not report the abuse, either because they have been groomed by an adult or because they think they deserved what happened.

47 children raped every day in South Africa

The horrific rape figure – revealed in parliament by acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia – is evidence, said experts, that the South African social service and criminal justice systems are not protecting vulnerable children.

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police chair Ian Cameron said 4 362 rapes involved children under 18, “47 children every day, equivalent to one recorded rape involving a child every 30 minutes”.

Robyn Wolfson-Vorster, a child protection expert and founding director of For The Voiceless, said many children in South Africa received little or no sex education at home or at school, and were not taught protective behaviours.

As a result, even when children recognised that something wrong had happened to them, the taboo surrounding discussions about sex or their inability to find the right words could prevent them from reporting the abuse.

Grooming and fear prevent children from speaking out

Wolfson-Vorster said children often have little incentive to report sexual abuse because they may not be believed, or may have been groomed by the perpetrator, leaving them feeling emotionally connected to the abuser and even blaming themselves.

“If the perpetrator is a family member, which is common, the cost of reporting the abuse can be very high,” she said.

The trauma of rape could affect children throughout their lives. Even those who could not remember the abuse could still experience its effects.

“Internalised harm includes children struggling with depression or other mental illnesses, self-harm, eating disorders, promiscuity, addictions or even suicidal ideation,” she said.

“Other children externalise the trauma by being angry, violent and oppositional. In both cases, it is destructive for the child.”

She warned that these behaviours could also make children less credible witnesses if they decided to report the abuse later in life, as people within the criminal justice system often failed to understand the impact of rape trauma on children.

Children who had been groomed and gaslit often did not realise that what they had experienced was abuse, particularly when it did not involve physical violence, she added.

“They genuinely think the perpetrator cares about them and that they are somehow to blame for what has occurred. It is very confusing for children and adds to their shame,” she said.

“Perpetrators often tell children that the abuse is a secret between them. Victims therefore find it harder to speak out and may feel they are betraying the person if they disclose what happened.”

Police stations face shortages of rape evidence kits

Cameron said unannounced oversight visits conducted this week confirmed severe shortages of rape evidence collection kits, contradicting repeated assurances from the department of police and South African Police Service (Saps) management.

He said the Saps official provincial stock report for the Western Cape showed that six of the 25 provincial family violence, child protection and sexual offences units had no adult or child rape evidence collection kits.

Wolfson-Vorster said the lack of forensic evidence could undermine prosecutions and place an unfair burden on traumatised children, who might have to rely on their witness statements to secure convictions.

She said the Children’s Act and Sexual Offences Act placed an obligation on responsible adults to report child sexual abuse and ensure children were protected.

“Without physical evidence of a rape, we place the full responsibility for prosecution of perpetrators on children and their witness statements,” she said.

She said perpetrators could escape prosecution and continue abusing their victims and other children.

“The bottom line is the prosecution of perpetrators stops current harm and prevents future harm. If we cannot provide physical evidence of a crime, we may not be able to do either,” she said.

Failures to protect child rape victims condemned

Phinah Kodisang, chief executive of Soul City, said it was disturbing that, in a country where about 50 children are raped daily, the units mandated to investigate these crimes were operating without basic forensic evidence kits.

“We cannot continue to declare gender-based violence a national priority, while failing to equip the very people responsible for securing justice for survivors.

“This is not simply an administrative failure, it is a failure of accountability and the state’s constitutional obligation to protect women and children,” she said.

Mariette Retief of the National Freedom Network said the organisation, which works against human trafficking, understood the pain victims experienced when reporting abuse. “

Their bravery is incredible. When there is no D7 kit for a child or no D1 kit for an adult, that bravery is met with a system that is not ready,” she said.

“It saddens us that they are not met with the dignity, respect and empathy they deserve. It is imperative for us all as South Africans to take responsibility. No victim, irrespective of age, should feel violated twice.”

Willem Els, an expert from the Security Initiative for Africa, described the problem as a serious breakdown in police operational readiness, particularly affecting vulnerable victims.

“You cannot expect detectives to do investigations if they don’t have the tools of the trade. How are you going to collect forensic evidence to secure a conviction?” he asked.