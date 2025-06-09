News

VIDEO: Meet the founder of Galxboy

Picture of Carlos Muchave

By Carlos Muchave

Multimedia Journalist

1 minute read

9 June 2025

02:46 pm

We are basically bridging the gap between luxury and streetwear and making it affordable, says Galxboy founder Thatiso Dube.

The founder of South African streetwear brand, inspired by Hip-Hop and local streetwear Galxboy Thatiso Dube Picture: Carlos Muchave

Thatiso Dube is the founder of Galxboy, a South African streetwear brand rooted in Hip-Hop and local fashion. Picture: Carlos Muchave

We chat with Thatiso Dube, founder and creative director of Galxboy — a proudly South African streetwear brand inspired by Hip-Hop and local culture — about fashion, the story behind Galxboy, and how it all began.

Thatiso, who also serves as Galxboy’s creative director, says: “In terms of the brand being a streetwear brand, we keep it street by being relevant in the streets, staying in the streets researching, and we get our trends from the streets.”

“In order to be street, you need to stay in the streets”

“Our goal is to bring people to places they are not used to. Basically, bridging the gap between luxury and streetwear and making it affordable for them says

