Vladimir Putin to take part in Brics Summit by video link

While Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Brics Summit in South Africa in person, he will participate remotely from the comfort of the Kremlin via video link.

This is according to Russian spokesman Dmitry Peskov as reported by RT.

Putin’s contribution to the gathering next month will be “comprehensive” despite its remote nature, Peskov told the Russian media on Wednesday.

The South African Presidency on Wednesday confirmed Putin will not be attending the summit in August and that Russia would be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Putin’s decision relieved South Africa of a diplomatic conundrum with the Democratic Alliance (DA) compelling President Cyril Ramaphosa to execute an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest for the Russian president.

No threats to SA

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa’s confidential affidavit revealed that arresting Putin would be a declaration of war with Russia.

However, according to RT, Peskov denied that Moscow had issued any threats to that extent, but argued there was “no need for any explanation” of the risk.

The Citizen contacted Ramophosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya for comment, but there was no response at the time of publication.

Wisdom prevailed

The governing African National Congress (ANC) also welcomed Putin’s decision not to attend the Brics summit, saying his presence would have complicated matters.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said while Putin was welcome to attend the summit, the ICC’s warrant for his arrest complicated matters.

“There are many who wished president Putin to be here physically but I think wisdom may have prevailed.”

DA continues with Putin

Meanwhile the DA has not put the Putin matter to rest and will continue with the court matter seeking clarity on government’s obligations with the warrant of arrest issued by the ICC for the Russian president.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said: “We believe this is important because there are aspects of President Ramaphosa’s affidavit that needs to be challenged.”

