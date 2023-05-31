‘Your voice was important in SA politics’ − Malema pays tribute to Eusebius McKaiser

By Faizel Patel

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has paid tribute to veteran broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser saying his voice was important in South African politics.

McKaiser died on Tuesday at the age of 45 after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

His manager Jackie Strydom said he was going about his day without any hint of illness.

Debate

Malema expressed his condolences on the passing of McKaiser on Twitter.

“Rest in peace my brother, Eusebius. We did not always see things the same way, but your voice was important in South African politics. Sleep my brother, till we meet again.”

The EFF said McKaiser was not only a journalist, but he was an activist who believed in social justice and the rights of all human beings to be respected, particularly those of the most marginalised.

“His passing is a loss regardless of where one lies on the political spectrum.”

Condolences

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the celebrated broadcaster.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) also offered its sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of McKaiser.

GCIS acting director-general Michael Currin said McKaiser’s death is a “deeply sad moment for the communications sector in our country, including government communicators with whom he interacted on many platforms”.

“Eusebius McKaiser’s untimely death has robbed his family and his audiences of someone who lived life large and who was a forthright public voice against discrimination, inequality, prejudice and corruption.”

Changing lives

“He was passionate about changing the lives of people, and leveraged every communication channel at his disposal to have his fearless say on matters of public interest and to create spaces where fellow citizens could express themselves,” said Currin.

Thought leadership

South African National Editors Forum chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said McKaiser will be missed for his sharp intellect and contribution to the thought leadership discourse in South Africa and beyond.

“He held very strong views that he could actually back up. You just had to admire his mind whether you agreed with him or not.

“He was not shy to challenge anyone, including journalists – pointing out double standards and raising ethical issues. He really made one to sit up and take notice or to check their blind spots. He made a huge contribution to the South African media landscape. We are poorer without him,” said Ngalwa.

