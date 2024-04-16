News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Enkosi Selane

Digital Journalist

3 minute read

16 Apr 2024

10:07 am

WATCH: ‘Bring along AKA’s killers’ − SA reacts to King Mswati III’s visit

On Monday, the Presidency welcomed King Mswati III at Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

Ramaphosa/King Mswati/Social Media/Work Visit/Reactions

King Mswati III with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied/Presidency X page

South Africans have expressed their lack of enthusiasm at King Mswati III’s visit. Netizens shared their views on Sunday when the presidency announced the visit on X.

On Monday, the Presidency welcomed King Mswati III at the president’s official residence in Pretoria. According to the Presidency’s statement, Mswati is in the country on a “work visit” at Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

His visit is subsequent to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s in Lozitha, eSwatini at the beginning of this month.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Over R170k spent to fly Bheki Cele to AKA murder briefing in KZN (VIDEO)

WATCH: Ramaphosa welcomes King Mswati III

Social Media reactions to King Mswati visit

South Africans are known for their blunt sense of humour. This is evident in their everyday interactions with politicians.

The reaction on X to King Mswati III’s visit on Monday is just another clear depiction of this.

One of the users on the platform called for the king to “bring along the two suspects in the murder case of AKA, who are stuck in eSwatini”.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘I object to anyone who suggests AKA killed our daughter’ – Anele Tembe’s father (VIDEO)

This is in reference to the two brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who are among the seven suspects accused of killing Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in February 2023.

A formal request for their extradition was submitted in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on 18 March. However, the extradition was postponed to 14 May.

WATCH: Extradition case postponed

Furthermore, others questioned the true basis of the visit, while some fired shot at Mswati’s luxurious choice of jewellery.

There were multiple patriots focusing on the king’s collection of Jacob & Co watches.

Some judged him for wearing watches worth over millions of dollars, while his “people are starving”.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa King Mswati Social Media

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: More rain batters Margate as death toll increases (VIDEO)
News New drivers licence cards – here is everything you need to know
News UPDATE: Power being restored to 95,000 Tshwane residents after explosion (VIDEO)
News WATCH: EFF retains its five seats in Ekurhuleni mayoral committee (VIDEO)
Celebs And Viral Forbes family won’t endorse ‘distasteful and opportunistic’ book about AKA and Anele (VIDEO)

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe