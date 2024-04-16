WATCH: ‘Bring along AKA’s killers’ − SA reacts to King Mswati III’s visit

On Monday, the Presidency welcomed King Mswati III at Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

South Africans have expressed their lack of enthusiasm at King Mswati III’s visit. Netizens shared their views on Sunday when the presidency announced the visit on X.

On Monday, the Presidency welcomed King Mswati III at the president’s official residence in Pretoria. According to the Presidency’s statement, Mswati is in the country on a “work visit” at Mahlamba Ndlopfu.

His visit is subsequent to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s in Lozitha, eSwatini at the beginning of this month.

WATCH: Ramaphosa welcomes King Mswati III

Social Media reactions to King Mswati visit

South Africans are known for their blunt sense of humour. This is evident in their everyday interactions with politicians.

The reaction on X to King Mswati III’s visit on Monday is just another clear depiction of this.

One of the users on the platform called for the king to “bring along the two suspects in the murder case of AKA, who are stuck in eSwatini”.

The King may as well bring along the two suspects in the murder case of AKA who are stuck in Eswatini… — Tebza_FS🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@FsTebza) April 14, 2024

This is in reference to the two brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who are among the seven suspects accused of killing Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, in February 2023.

A formal request for their extradition was submitted in terms of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) protocol on 18 March. However, the extradition was postponed to 14 May.

WATCH: Extradition case postponed

eSwatini court postpones the case against the 2 Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande in AKA and Tibz murder.



Magistrate David Khumalo postponed the matter until May 14 so that the respondents could fully review the extradition papers from South Africa pic.twitter.com/HidrMl8SQI — News Live SA (@newslivesa) April 9, 2024

Furthermore, others questioned the true basis of the visit, while some fired shot at Mswati’s luxurious choice of jewellery.

There were multiple patriots focusing on the king’s collection of Jacob & Co watches.

Some judged him for wearing watches worth over millions of dollars, while his “people are starving”.