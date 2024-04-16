Half-a-million to share a table with President Cyril Ramaphosa at a gala dinner this weekend

Dignitaries will include Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, leader Julius Malema, former CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang and actress Connie Ferguson.

R500 000, that’s the price it costs to share a table with President Cyril Ramaphosa this weekend as the Collen Mashawana Foundation (CMF) hosts a gala dinner to celebrate its milestone in community development at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Themed 12 Years of Community Growth, the NGO’s gala dinner is a celebration of its work in communities over the dozen years of existence and business people who want an opportunity to lobby the president have already purchased their tickets to chat up Ramaphosa.

There are four tables which people can purchase a seat at; the Presidential Table that costs R 500 000 for an exclusive experience with the VVIP.

The Premier Table which charges patrons R250 000, hosted by VIP dignitaries; the Platinum Table that goes for R100 000, featuring a celebrity hosts and the Gold Table at R50 000 for an evening of networking and enjoyment.

The highest and lowest tables have already been sold out according to the organisers.

Individuals seeking to experience the exclusive ambiance can secure an individual seat at the gala for R6 000.

According to the statement from the foundation each ticket guarantees one a “memorable evening where every moment is an investment in humanity, engage with the distinguished speakers, and revel in the exceptional entertainment, knowing that your presence supports a larger vision of community growth and empowerment”.

The tickets will come with a three-course meal, drinks, entertainment, and branding opportunities.

“It’s not just an event; it’s an investment in the fabric of our nation.”

The gala will be hosted by JJ Tabane, Nandi Madida and Zandile Hopa while performances by Prince Kaybee, K.O and Lamiez Holworthy are also expected.

Dignitaries on the night will include Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, EFF leader Julius Malema, Lindiwe Zulu and former CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation Sello Hatang and actress Connie Ferguson.

ALSO READ: Is Tumelo Ramaphosa dating ‘Diamonds and Dolls’ star Eva Modika?

CMF’s work

The CMF is an NGO founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist Collen Mashawana, with an interest in the welfare of the elderly, those living with disabilities and child-headed households.

“The Collen Mashawana Foundation has for the past 10 years been a self-funded organisation. We really opened our doors only two years ago to start working with other sponsors and other partners,” said Mashawana in a recent interview with Newzroom Afrika. Mashawana is the chairperson of investment company, Afribiz Invest.

In 2021 the foundation launched the One Brick at a Time campaign, to help deal with the issue of housing for South Africans who can’t afford to shelter for themselves.

The foundation asked the public to donate and contribute a brick or bricks towards the building of a 100 homes.

“Each brick will cost R2 000 and we are hoping to reach a target of 5 000 bricks, allowing us to build 100 homes for people in need,” Mashawana said at the time.

The foundation has gone on to build 500 houses over the years.

NOW READ: Forbes family won’t endorse ‘distasteful and opportunistic’ book about AKA and Anele (VIDEO)