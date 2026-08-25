WATCH: Five years on, Babita Deokaran’s family still demands answers

Family and political leaders gather for the Babita Deokaran memorial, honouring her fight against corruption and seeking justice.
Family, political leaders and supporters gathered outside Babita Deokaran’s home for a memorial service.
The memorial marked five years since the whistle-blower was gunned down outside her Johannesburg home.
Her brother, Rajesh Deokaran, said the family remains focused on finding those behind her assassination.
“We want the mastermind,” he said, stressing that the convicted gunmen could not have acted alone.
Rajesh said the family refused to remain silent after Babita’s killing.
Police minister vows continued focus at Babita Deokaran memorial
Police Minister Firoz Cachalia described the site as a place of unbearable sadness.
Cachalia said she stood against corruption on behalf of South Africans.
The minister said six people had been sentenced for their roles in the killing.
However, he stressed that the investigation remains unfinished.
The minister met Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation investigators about three weeks ago.
He plans monthly meetings while efforts continue to identify those behind the assassination.
Calls for answers over corruption
DA MP Jack Bloom questioned whether those linked to the corruption network faced justice.
He said Babita’s work exposed serious corruption at Tembisa Hospital.
Bloom questioned how the investigation was handled and alleged failures by authorities.
He said outstanding information from the Gauteng Department of Health remained important to investigators.
He questioned why an official linked to the case had not been arrested.
Bloom said the Gauteng legislature had unanimously resolved to honour Deokaran’s legacy.
However, he said the department had failed to report back within six months.
Speakers said remembering Deokaran must remain part of the fight against corruption.
Her family continues seeking answers about who ordered her killing and why.
They want those who financed and ordered the assassination brought before the courts.
The memorial renewed calls for accountability over corruption within public institutions.