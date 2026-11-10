[WATCH] ‘I miss you’: Ngobese-Zuma longs for online followers

Ngobese-Zuma says she misses her online community after claiming social media platforms shut down or restricted her accounts.

Controversial March and March activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says she misses her social media followers.

She claims several platforms have shut down or restricted her accounts. As a result, she struggles to connect with her online community.

Speaking to The Citizen at the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) Results Operations Centre (ROC), she described her followers as family.

The interview took place at the Durban ICC on Saturday, 7 November 2026.

“You are like my family. I miss you,” she said.

Ngobese-Zuma claims Meta shut down her accounts indefinitely. She blames the action on content reports and complaints from other social media users.

She questioned the reasons behind the alleged shutdowns.

“I don’t know why they are doing this, because if I said something wrong or incorrect, I would have been in trouble,” she said.

“People respond to my posts because they understand what I am saying and they agree with me.”

She also claims X limits the visibility of her posts. According to her, the platform particularly restricts videos and photographs.

“There is a shadow ban on my X account, especially when I post videos and photos,” she said.

Ngobese-Zuma says TikTok also gives her problems because of its strict community guidelines.

She claims users report her videos shortly after she publishes them.

“TikTok has very strict community guidelines. That is why I am not on it much, because my videos get reported as soon as I post them,” she said.

She believes her controversial views have attracted these restrictions. She suspects that people report her content because they disagree with her opinions.

Despite these challenges, Ngobese-Zuma says she wants to reconnect with her followers.

She says she misses the conversations and support she received from her online community.