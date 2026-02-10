News

Home » News

WATCH LIVE: Paul O’Sullivan finally appears before ad hoc committee

Picture of Shaun Holland

Compiled by Shaun Holland

Head of Multimedia

2 minute read

10 February 2026

11:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Paul O’Sullivan told The Citizen that he will give his testimony in person, with full security in place, on Tuesday.

After weeks of questions around his appearance, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will appear before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on alleged political interference and corruption in the police.

O’Sullivan previously shared reservations at appearing in person, saying that he feared for his life.

ICYMI 9 February 2026
Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Picture: Gallo Images/Lauren Mulligan

This came after witness Marius van der Merwe was shot outside his home after his testimony at the Madlanga commission.

While appearing before the ad hoc committee, Mkhwananzi alleged that O’Sullivan had ties to the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robert McBride and that some Ipid operations were planned.

He also accused O’Sullivan of having too much influence in the criminal justice system.

Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza said she was pleased that O’ Sullivan will be available to appear in person without the need for summonses to be issued.

Paul O’Sullivan told The Citizen that he will give his testimony in person, with full security in place.

ALSO WATCH: How to pick the perfect bouquet that expresses your love for your Valentine

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

corruption KZN SAPS Madlanga commission Paul O’Sullivan South African Police Service (SAPS)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Thabo Bester takes DCS to court over eBongweni move
News City of Ekurhuleni’s legal head denies receiving ‘loyalty bonus’ for protecting EMPD’s Mkhwanazi
News Paul O’Sullivan to testify in person at parliament’s ad hoc committee
Cricket Key players: Five members of the Proteas squad to watch at the T20 World Cup
Politics Msimanga seen as serious challenger in race for DA party leadership

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News