WATCH LIVE: Paul O’Sullivan finally appears before ad hoc committee

Paul O’Sullivan told The Citizen that he will give his testimony in person, with full security in place, on Tuesday.

After weeks of questions around his appearance, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan will appear before Parliament’s ad hoc committee on alleged political interference and corruption in the police.

O’Sullivan previously shared reservations at appearing in person, saying that he feared for his life.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Picture: Gallo Images/Lauren Mulligan

This came after witness Marius van der Merwe was shot outside his home after his testimony at the Madlanga commission.

While appearing before the ad hoc committee, Mkhwananzi alleged that O’Sullivan had ties to the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robert McBride and that some Ipid operations were planned.

He also accused O’Sullivan of having too much influence in the criminal justice system.

Parliament speaker Thoko Didiza said she was pleased that O’ Sullivan will be available to appear in person without the need for summonses to be issued.

