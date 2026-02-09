WATCH: How to pick the perfect bouquet that expresses your love for your Valentine

Valentine’s Day flowers speak volumes, but choosing the right bouquet takes thoughtful planning.

Valentine’s Day remains one of the most romantic and pressured gifting moments of the year.

Flowers are still the universal language of love, yet choosing the right bouquet goes far beyond grabbing the biggest bunch of red roses available.

According to Buy Kylie Flowers and Gifting, intention, quality, and timing matter far more than sheer quantity.

“Last year, we had somebody buying 600 red roses for his wife,” says the florist. “So there is no cap on how far we can go, but we try to meet you halfway with the options that are available, especially with how expensive red roses become over Valentine’s Day.”

Red roses may be the classic symbol of romance, but they also come at a premium during this period. Understanding what you’re paying for and why is key to making a meaningful choice.

Quality over quantity always wins

Picture: iStock

With Valentine’s Day being the busiest period for florists, Buy Kylie Flowers takes a deliberate approach. “On Valentine’s Day, we are committed to quality and efficiency over quantity,” the florist explains. “We want to ensure that after this one day, our customers still come back and support us throughout the year, so we never drop our quality.”

That focus explains why prices can vary widely between florists.

“People will look at other flowers and wonder why a bouquet of 10 roses costs R400 here and R300 elsewhere,” they say. “It could be that we are buying completely different grades of flowers.

There’s a lot that goes into a single rose: the length, the grade, the type, and we always take the best of all of it.”

The tallest stems, highest-grade roses, and premium varieties last longer, look fuller, and make a stronger impression, which is exactly what Valentine’s Day gifting is about.

Plan ahead to avoid disappointment

Picture: iStock

Timing is just as important as selection. Buy Kylie Flowers advises ordering early, especially if using their website. “Around Valentine’s Day, our website is at its busiest,” they explain. “We estimate about 40 to 50 orders online, and it’s all the standard arrangements we already offer in-store.”

Their website, www.buykylee.co.za, showcases classic bouquets rather than experimental designs. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel this year. Anything you find in-store is available online.”

However, online orders close a day or two before Valentine’s Day. “We close the website the day before because we need to plan for efficiency and delivery routes to ensure flowers arrive on time.”

Convenience meets craftsmanship

For last-minute shoppers, Buy Kylie Flowers is also available on Mr D and Uber Eats, which have become important revenue streams. “Those platforms keep us really busy on the day,” they say, offering smaller rose options like 10- and 20-stem bouquets that still carry impact.

Much of their business, however, comes from loyal customers. “Our busiest orders come from regular clients, people who have our number on WhatsApp. Word of mouth has really grown our brand.”

Trust your florist’s style

As a small business, Buy Kylie Flowers prioritises craftsmanship over constant online updates. “We’re a small team, I’m the accountant, social media manager, and website runner,” they explain. “Our focus is perfecting the flowers.”

Customers can view their work on Instagram at @by_kylie_flowers, not to order, but to understand their aesthetic. “Floristry is very personal. Everyone has a different style, so social media helps you see if our work aligns with what you’re looking for.”

ALSO READ: Prince William, Kate ‘deeply concerned’ by latest Epstein revelations

It’s about quality

Choosing Valentine’s Day flowers isn’t about chasing the cheapest deal or the biggest bouquet. It’s about thoughtfulness, quality, and trust. Whether it’s 10 roses or 600, the right flowers are the ones that reflect genuine care, and last long after Valentine’s Day has passed.

Flowers are still the universal language of love, yet choosing the right bouquet goes far beyond grabbing the biggest bunch of red roses available.

According to Buy Kylie Flowers and Gifting, intention, quality, and timing matter far more than sheer quantity.

“Last year, we had somebody buying 600 red roses for his wife,” says the florist. “So there is no cap on how far we can go, but we try to meet you halfway with the options that are available, especially with how expensive red roses become over Valentine’s Day.”

Red roses may be the classic symbol of romance, but they also come at a premium during this period. Understanding what you’re paying for and why is key to making a meaningful choice.