WATCH: NDZ and Ramaphosa’s cute exchange at King Misuzulu’s certificate ceremony

South Africa’s political pundits have been abuzz analysing President Cyril Ramaphosa’s charm offensive at the ceremony recognising King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne.

But they may have missed the moment in which the president was very much charmed by another.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, had the country’s head of state star-struck in her two-tiered skirt, detailed with intricately hand-made Ndebele bead patterns.

The minister effortlessly blended traditional Zulu attire with modern finishings, such as the block black sunglasses, with a pop of colour coming from her red isicholo (Zulu beaded hat).

“If I was still young, I would take you with me,” gushed Ramaphosa as he photographed Dlamini-Zuma.

Thousands of people descended on the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday to witness the ceremonial event of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini receiving his certificate from Ramaphosa legitimising him as the only Isilo (king) of the Zulu nation.

However, digitally savvy netizen’s also caught another gif-worthy moment from the president, which predicably got cut, edited with a sound effect, and posted on the short video format app. See below:

