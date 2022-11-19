WATCH: Ramaphosa birthday celebrations from inside Inkwazi and Sri Lanka

Narissa Subramoney

South Africans got a rare glimpse inside Inkwazi, the presidential aircraft, when head of state Cyril Ramaphosa’s digital communications head, Athi Geleba, shared a few videos of staff celebrating his birthday.

The president celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday, while traveling on official state duty.

The newly minted 70-year-old is visibly delighted when airline staff presented him with a birthday cake and song.

“Wow! Thank you guys! Wow this is the best birthday ever! In the air,” Ramphosa remarked.

In another video, the pilots are seen emerging from the cock pit to wish the president.

“Oh my God! The pilots are here! We are on auto pilot,” remarked the president excitedly.

The glimpse behind the scenes delighted TikTok users who shared their sentiments and well wishes in the comments section of the short videos app.

“People love to criticize a lot but President Ramaphosa has got a very positive side of him, especially taking time to listen to his people,” said user kevvybegood7.

“One thing I like most about the President is that he always tries to make anyone around him feel as comfortable as possible,” said another user Tankiso Likotsi.

Geleba also posted a small snippet of Ramaphosa getting comfortable, removing his tie and joking with his communications team, even taking a playful swipe at Geleba herself.

“I mean uAthi is hardly ever pleased,” said a laughing president.

“Thank you very much Athi for showing us the inside of the Inkwazi I mean it never happened before,” remarked TikTok user Sir Mogale.

Sri Lanka government honours Ramaphosa on his birthday

Ramaphosa was also presented with gifts from the Sri Lankan government as well as a celebration.

Ramaphosa made a brief stop in Sri Lanka after attending the G20 summit in Bali. He met with President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Katunayake Air Force Base for discussions on bilateral issues, reported Sri Lankan based News1st.

Both presidents reportedly discussed strengthening the bilateral relations aiming at economic cooperation and investment, expanding tourism in Sri Lanka, and receiving South African assistance, guidance and counselling in setting up a credible truth-seeking mechanism to achieve a lasting reconciliation amongst communities.

Sri Lanka is currently looking for avenues out of an economic crisis, generated through poorly implemented economic reforms and management.

The country made international headlines during it’s month long protest ‘Aragalaya’ early this year.

The economic crisis turned into a political crisis which forced former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his government to resign.

