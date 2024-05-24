WATCH: SAPS chopper drops off officer at home

The SAPS says no aviation rules were transgressed.

In yet another incident of questions around the use of South African Police Service (SAPS) resources, a police chopper dropped off an Airborne Law Enforcement Officer near her home.

In the video circulating on social media, the chopper lands in an open area in a residential area, with the officer jumping off and running home.

WATCH: Etwatwa police officer caught intoxicated in video faces charges

The video has divided opinion on social as people question the use of state resources, while others defend the officer.

Responding to the outrage on social media, the SAPS explained that it was aware of its chopper dropping off its Airborne Law Enforcement Officer near her home in Dawn Park, Boksburg.

“At the time of the incident, the crew had just conducted a search and rescue for a missing person. They had just attended to a truck that had overturned on the N17,” said the SAPS.

ALSO READ: Drunk police officer embarrassment to SA with massive crime, police shortage

“Social media users are urged to report responsibly on the matter. The member was not well at the time of the emergency drop off. No aviation rules were transgressed.”

Bheki Cele and SAPS chopper

In February, the SAPS had to defend Police Minister Bheki Cele against his critics after the minister arrived at the ANC election manifesto event in a chopper at Moses Mabhida stadium.

While politicians accused the minister of abusing state resources, the SAPS said it was not the case.

ALSO READ: Police Minister Bheki Cele accuses jealousy behind calls for his removal

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the SAPS deployed the chopper to the ANC manifesto launch to monitor the large crowds.

“The Natjoints as the operational arm of the JCPS [ Justice Crime, Prevention and Security] cluster are responsible for the safety and security of all major events in the country, according to the SASREA ACT,” explained Mathe.

“At all major events, various law enforcement agencies pull resources together to ensure all events are incident and crime-free.

“Just like other events, the Co-chair of the Natjoints conducts and monitors operations with the use of available resources. It is thus not true that an SAPS chopper was utilised for personal use for the Minister of Police.”

READ MORE: SAPS says Bheki Cele did not use police chopper in his personal capacity at ANC event