WATCH: Etwatwa police officer caught intoxicated in video faces charges

Viral video shows Etwatwa officer intoxicated inside a police vehicle. He's now facing multiple criminal charges.

An Etwatwa police constable, who was captured in a video circulating on social media looking intoxicated inside a police vehicle, has been charged with driving under the influence.

A video has been making its rounds on social media showing a member of the South African Police Service (Saps) seemingly drunk inside a police-marked vehicle.

The officer is seen sitting in the back seat of the vehicle with what appears to be a bucket and Skyy vodka inside the front passenger seat.

Skyy vodka in the front seat

The person taking the video is heard saying that the officer was allegedly driving slowly around the Etwatwa townships.

Watch the video of the intoxicated officer here:

“This police officer was driving around slowly in the township, whereas he had an ice bucket with him… He’s been drinking Skyy,” the person said in IsiZulu.

“These police officers… Where are you going? You’re going to be seen by [Police Minister Bheki] Cele. Cele is coming.”

ALSO READ: Drunk driver crashes into police officers and bystanders in Soweto

The Gauteng police management said it was concerned and dismayed by the video.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, an investigation confirmed the vehicle belongs to the Etwatwa Police Station and the officer, a constable attached to the same police station, drove it.

Constable charged criminally

“The member was not authorised to drive the state vehicle at the time. Immediate action was taken, and the member has since been charged criminally with offences that include driving while under the influence of alcohol, driving a state vehicle without the owner’s consent, as well as reckless and negligent driving,” Masondo said.

He also confirmed that a departmental case has also been opened against the constable.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni thanked the community members who brought this behaviour to the attention of the police management.

“Such behaviour by the police officer will not be tolerated. Police resources, including police vehicles, are meant to serve the community and accelerate service delivery. The abuse and misuse of state resources will not be tolerated,” said Mthombeni.

ALSO READ: Drunk police officer embarrassment to SA with massive crime, police shortage