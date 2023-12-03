WATCH: Video of traffic cop threatening to kick motorist goes viral

A traffic police officer is trending for all the wrong reasons after footage of a heated argument between her and a motorist surfaced.

A Mpumalanga traffic cop threatens to kick a motorist during an altercation. Photos via: Facebook

In a recently surfaced video that has gained widespread attention on social media, a Mpumalanga traffic officer and a motorist found themselves in a heated verbal exchange, escalating to threats and challenges on both sides.

The video begins with the traffic officer and the motorist arguing, with the officer allegedly threatening to kick the motorist.

The motorist, undeterred, dares the officer to lay a hand on him, defiantly stating: “You won’t even dare beat me”.

Traffic cop vs Motorist

As the exchange continues, the officer expresses frustration at being recorded and asserts her intention to confiscate the motorist’s phone. The motorist responds by encouraging her to impound his car, seemingly unafraid of the consequences.

The situation intensifies further when the motorist challenges the officer to take his phone, prompting her to issue a threat of physical violence.

The officer warns, “I am going to take that phone because you should not record me,” adding that she will impound the motorist’s car.

The motorist, unyielding in the face of the escalating tension, continues to goad the officer, inviting her to take his phone.

The exchange takes a personal turn when both parties exchange heated words, each telling the other that such actions should be reserved for their respective mothers.

WATCH: Traffic cop and motorist’s ‘road rage’ incident

Mixed reactions

In the comments section of the video initially shared on Facebook, people are divided in saying that the motorists windscreen has cracks on it and he must remain calm if he is wrong.

While other comments believe the motorist is right and the officer should not act on her emotions.

Officers accused of assaulting motorist

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in October confirmed it is investigating the alleged assault of a motorist by police officers.

The alleged incident reportedly occurred in Randburg, following an argument between JMPD officers and a motorist who’s yet to be identified.

‘Argument escalated’

According to JMPD, the altercation happened when the police officers attended to an accident scene involving the motorist.

During inspection, JMPD officers discovered the victim’s motor vehicle licence disc had expired, and wanted to impound the vehicle – which the victim refused, leading to an argument.

“The argument escalated, [leading] to an altercation between the motorist and an officers which was followed by the alleged assault by officers towards the motorist who sustained injuries to the head and torso,” JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said in a statement.