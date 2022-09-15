WATCH: Vusi Thembekwayo: ‘We vote for you, but you’ve built nothing’

Faizel Patel

Vusi Thembekwayo, one of South Africa’s richest self-made millionaires, said “one of Africa’s biggest cancers for whatever reason seem insistent on electing leaders who’ve built nothing and then wonder why they’ve built nothing.”

Thembekwayo was rendering a motivational talk which he posted in short video platform TikTok on Tuesday.

He spoke about the lack of infrastructure and inability of leaders to make a country work.

“You’ve built nothing, you’ve created nothing. But for your words and political oratory, your ability to hold a tune and sing a verse, the ability to fill a stadium on the promise of a food hamper and a t-shirt and then we vote for you.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: SA billionaire Rob Hersov calls Ramaphosa a ‘useless, spineless failure’

“And we wonder how you don’t know how to build roads, or houses or balance a budget or just make sure that crime and law and order is in place. We elect clowns and then give them the seat of the headmaster’s office,” said Thembekwayo.

Rob Hersov

Thembekwayo’s sentiments were echoed earlier this week by South African billionaire Rob Hersov who described President Cyril Ramaphosa as a “disgrace, disappointment and embarrassment” to the country, and added that he should resign immediately.

In his speech, Hersov discussed how South Africa has been governed, including sharing ideas on potential solutions to fix the country.

Rob Hersov explained why he does not think highly of Ramaphosa.

“That man is a useless, spineless failure. And it’s a bit of an embarrassment that Alec opened the introduction of me saying that our family gave Cyril Ramaphosa the chance to step up.”

He called Ramaphosa’s 27-member cabinet, a “cabinet of clowns.”

“Look at the ages of these people. These are corrupt clowns, criminals of cabinet, of Cyril’s clown cabinet. Other than one or two, most people are my age, they’re madala as a lot of them are older and all of them are incompetent.”

“This clown cabinet runs the country, it makes me angry,” Hersov said.

This is not the first time Ramaphosa was criticised for his leadership of the country.

Moeletsi Mbeki

In May, political commentator Moeletsi Mbeki roasted Ramaphosa saying he ‘totally failed as a president’.

He said Ramaphosa has one of the best public relations machines he could think of, “even better than Bell Pottinger”, but failed as South Africa’s president.

“Cyril is not a leader really. He was never a leader. He is an apparatchik or an agent of the party but he presents himself as a leader. He’s not a leader – if you put him next to Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and even Jacob Zuma,” Mbeki said.

ALSO READ: Moeletsi Mbeki roasts Ramaphosa: He has ‘totally failed as a president’