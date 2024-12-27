WATCH: Zama zama war breaks out in Riverlea

Law enforcement and private security respond to gunfire that had broke out between zama zamas in the Riverlea area, 27 October 2024. This area has been known for illegal mining activities. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Riverlea residents woke up to what sounded like an early New Year’s celebration when gunfire broke out between zama zamas in the area.

A 74-year-old resident in the area said it sounded like Riverlea was a war zone on Friday morning. “At first we thought it was fireworks, but then we realised that it was gunfire when a police helicopter started circling the area.”

Zama zama gun fights terrorise community

This is not the first time that the community has experienced violence linked to zama zamas. The community, which is surrounded by old mine shafts, has faced similar incidents in the past.

Residents at the scene told The Citizen that this year was a very quiet year for the illegal miners after authorities had tried to seal the abandoned shafts off, but now after only a year of peace, the zama zamas have been making a return, firing shots at each other.

According to law enforcement, the conflict broke out because of a dispute over the gold that they were mining.

Special security forces said they responded to a call that gunfire had broken out at 10am and when they arrived at the scene, the illegal miners were shooting at each other using AK47’s and rifles.

Traffic police help to apprehend zama zamas

They used their K-9 unit to track down the zama zamas and managed to apprehend several suspects on foot with the assistance of the Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing

Airwing Operation Leads to Arrest of Armed Zama Zamas in Riverlea



1/3 The Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing responded to a violent incident in Riverlea where zama zamas (illegal miners) were reported to have opened fire on SAPS and security officers. pic.twitter.com/xXPYQgCbBF — GP Department of Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) December 27, 2024

According to a tweet by the GP Department of Community Safety, the airwing was tasked with locating suspects believed to be hiding between trees in the area.

Using aerial surveillance, the chopper spotted six suspects in hiding and in an attempt to evade capture, the suspects opened fire on the helicopter.

The airwing coordinated with ground forces, including SAPS K9 units and private security, to apprehend the suspects.

Law enforcement guard the Zamampilo informal settlement after gunfire broke out between zama zamas in the Riverlea area, 27 October 2024. This area has been known for illegal mining activities and Zamampilo is known to be the residence of many of these illegal miners. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

The operation resulted in the arrest of six zama zamas, and the recovery of a rifle and other firearms.

Police continued patrolling the area on Friday afternoon after some zama zamas escaped into a nearby shaft.

