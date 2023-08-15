Zama zama arrested after shoot-out with NIU members in Riverlea

By Faizel Patel

One illegal miner has been arrested for attempted murder in Riverlea, Joburg following a shoot-out with members of the South African Police Service’s National Intervention Unit (NIU).

The specialised units who were deployed in the area following gun battles that left Riverlea a “warzone” earlier this month came under fire from zama zamas during patrols on Monday, 14 August at about 5pm.

Shoot-out

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the NIU members were patrolling Main Reef Road in Langlaagte when they came across six men entering George Harrison Park, a well-known site for illegal mining, with food parcels.

“The members followed and when the men approached an open cast mine they ran in to a hole. Shots were fired towards the members from the hole and they retaliated. One illegal miner was arrested while the others managed to get away.”

Muridili said none of the NIU members and the suspects were injured during the shoot-out.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been notified of the shooting.

Arrests

Muridili added that there have been several arrests since the unit was deployed.

“The deployment of National Specialised Units have since the 2nd of August 2023 resulted in the arrest of over 200 people in Langlaagte, 187 of those are undocumented immigrants involved in illegal mining activities.

“The police have seized illegal mining equipment, explosives as well as eight firearms and ammunition. The operations will continue until the area has been stabilised,” Muridili said.

Earlier this month, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the specialised police units were deployed to the area to apprehend illegal miners and put a stop to illegal mining operations.

“Our focus is to ensure law and order is restored in the area. We cannot have a situation where communities live in fear. we are going to deal decisively with these criminals,” Cele said.

