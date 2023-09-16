WATCH: Zulu Nation gathers to bid farewell to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

The late IFP leader will be laid to rest later on Saturday, at KwaPhindangene.

Inkatha Freedom Party founder and traditional prime minister to the Zulu royal family Mangosuthu Buthelezi died at the age of 95. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

The funeral service of the late founder and President Emeritus of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) is currently underway in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Chanting crowds have gathered at the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Stadium to bid farewell to the late politician.

A guard of honor was formed by the roadside as the funeral procession made its way from Kwa-Phindangene to the stadium named after the late IFP leader.

High-profile dignitaries

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and former president Thabo Mbeki are some of the high-profile dignitaries in attendance.

Buthelezi served as Minister of Home Affairs under Mbeki’s administration from 1999 to 2004. He’d previously held the same position from 1994, prior to Mbeki’s presidency.

The late politician also acted as the nation’s president on numerous occasions during his tenure as Home Affairs’ Minister.

Former SA presidents Jacob Zuma and Kgalema Motlanthe, as well as former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo are also attending the funeral service of the late IFP leader.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a eulogy during the Category 1 state funeral service, which will include military honors and national flag fly-by during half-mast.

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba who led the procession into the stadium is set to share the sermon, fulfilling what’s reportedly one of Buthelezi’s wishes as a follower of the Christian faith.

Final resting place

Buthelezi’s remains were taken to his home in KwaPhindangene on Friday as part of customary practice.

IFP national executive committee (NEC) member, Albert Mncwango said Buthelezi’s body was taken to his home to give the family space to perform the necessary Buthelezi clan rituals before the burial on Saturday, reported The Witness.

“uMtwana Ka-Phindangene [Buthelezi] will be kept at his home overnight. His body will the be transported to the Prince Mangosuthu Stadium her in Ulundi for the funeral service,” he said.

Buthelezi will be laid to rest in Kwa-Phindangene later on Saturday.

“Amabutho (Zulu regiments) will escort his body to his home at KwaPhindangene for burial,” Mncwango said.

Buthelezi passed away last Saturday at the age of 95.

