Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be laid to rest later today

Buthelezi will be honoured with a Category 1 state funeral.

The late Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be laid to rest on Saturday. Picture: Supplied/The Witness

The funeral service of the late Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and AmaZulu Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will take place later this morning in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is to lead delegates expected to attend Buthelezi’s official send-off, and will deliver a eulogy in honour of the departed member of parliament (MP).

Earlier this morning, security officials performed a bomb sweep at the venue, Prince Mangosuthu Stadium, named after the late politician – to ensure safety ahead of the service scheduled to begin later this morning.

Growing crowds have already started gathering outside the stadium to bid their final farewell to the departed Prince, with hawkers selling food and Zulu traditional attires to the mourners.

Cultural protocol

While many dignitaries will be making their way to Ulundi this morning to pay their last respects, King Misuzuku KaZwelithini will not be in attendance.

The king’s spokesperson Prince Africa Zulu said earlier this week that his royal majesty would not be allowed to attend due to cultural protocol.

“Unfortunately, His Majesty is unable to attend his prime minister’s funeral as the King is forbidden by cultural policies that dictate his reign,” he told the media.

President Emeritus

The IFP held a memorial service in Ulundi on Wednesday to pay tribute to their departed founder and President Emeritus.

Buthelezi served as the party’s president since its inception in 1975 until 2019 when he become the political party’s President Emeritus.

Apart from being a member of parliament since the dawn of democracy in 1994, Buthelezi also served as the republic’s first Minister of Home Affairs from 1994 to 2004.

Category 1

Ramaphosa announced earlier this week that Buthelezi would be afforded special Category 1 state funeral.

The funeral will include military honours, with the national flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of the late AmaZulu Prime Minister.

Buthelezi passed away last Saturday at the age of 95.

