Making every drop count: Water minister gives update on KZN merger

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu has announced significant progress in the reconfiguration of water entities in KwaZulu-Natal, aiming to expedite the provision of bulk services in the region.

In an official statement, the minister said that this endeavour, Mhlathuze Water is scheduled to be disestablished on 30 June 2023 and merged with Umgeni Water, creating a unified entity known as uMngeni-uThukela Water Board.

According to Mchunu, all staff, assets, and liabilities of Mhlathuze Water will be transferred to Umgeni Water on 1 July 2023.

He explained that this consolidation aims to streamline operations and improve efficiency in delivering water services to communities in need.

Urgent need for competent water board

To ensure effective governance and oversight, Mchunu highlighted the need for a competent uMngeni-uThukela Water Board.

He confirmed that an advertisement has been published to solicit public nominations for board members who will serve a four-year term.

“The appointed members will be responsible for providing non-executive oversight, supporting executive management, and ensuring the delivery of quality services in line with South Africa’s leading bulk water utility standards,” Mchunu explained.

He further stated: “Our expectations are quite high. We are looking for people who will want to contribute their knowledge and expertise in the sector, and not just want to improve their pockets.”

He further expressed his determination to exclude any individuals lacking the intention to enhance water provision in the province and the country as a whole.

Interim strategy

During the transition period, he explained that an interim board of Umgeni Water will oversee the governance of uMngeni-uThukela Water until the new board is appointed.

Mhlathuze Water, which has primarily operated in the uMkhanyakude, King Cetshwayo, and Zululand District Municipalities since its establishment in 1980, will be absorbed into the new entity.

Single water entity in every province to streamline service delivery

The reconfiguration aligns with the Department of Water and Sanitation‘s objective to establish a single entity in each province, streamlining operations and optimizing service delivery.

Mchunu extended his appreciation to the outgoing Mhlathuze interim board and expressed his anticipation of working collaboratively with the newly appointed board members.

Public nominations and applications

Public nominations and applications for board positions can be submitted electronically to boardnominations2023@umgeni.co.za or hand-delivered to 310 Burgers Street, Pietermaritzburg, 3200, addressed to the Acting Chief Executive: uMngeni-uThukela Water, Dr Sipho Manana.

The active participation of the public in this process is crucial for ensuring the appointment of dedicated individuals committed to improving water access throughout the province.