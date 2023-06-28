Recipe of the day: Divine velvety prawn coconut curry soup

By Asanda Mbayimbayi

Cold winter days like these make you realise how important it is to keep yourself warm – in and out. This gives the opportunity to try out new dishes and recipes.

Picture a velvety concoction, a symphony of flavours where succulent prawns bathe in a luscious coconut curry soup.

In this recipe, you will unlock the treasures of the sea, infusing the soup with the essence of the ocean’s bounty.

Plump and juicy prawns take center stage, their delicate flavours harmonising with the rich and creamy embrace of coconut milk.

How to make a velvety prawn coconut curry soup

Ingredients

15ml coconut oil approximately 1 tablespoon

400g prawn tails

Coconut Curry Soup

225g onion, finely chopped

5ml freshly grated ginger

7.5ml finely crushed garlic (2 large cloves)

10ml tomato puree

7.5ml freshly ground black pepper

10ml fish spice

5ml chilli flakes

1.25ml hot curry powder

5ml dried parsley or dried coriander

1 vegetable stock cube

125ml boiling water

350ml fresh cream

250ml coconut milk

10ml fish sauce, or to taste

30ml lime juice

15ml full fat milk

Method

In a pan, fry prawns in 15ml coconut oil on low heat for 2-3 minutes, till prawns are just pink in colour. Sauté the chopped onions in a separate pot and until the onions are golden brown. This will take 10-15 minutes on medium heat. Add the ginger and garlic and allow to sauté for 4-5 mins on medium-low heat. Add the tomato puree and continue stirring for 2 minutes until the tomato blends. Add the prawns, black pepper, fish spice, crushed chillies, curry powder, parsley or coriander and stir for 5 minutes until the spices are cooked through. Add the vegetable stock cube to the boiling water and mix until dissolved then add to the prawn curry mixture. Add the fresh cream and coconut milk, and cook while stirring continuously until the soup thickens, about 2-3 minutes. Once the soup has thickened up, add the juice of the lime or small lemon, and continue stirring. Add the fish sauce and adjust the seasoning if required. Allow the soup to reduce until it reaches your desired consistency. If it thickens too much, add the milk one tablespoon at a time to loosen it. Serve garnished with chopped parsley or coriander and a few slices of crusty bread, jasmine rice or noodles.

*This recipe was sourced from tantalisemytastebuds.com.

