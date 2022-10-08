Water restrictions: Reservoirs could run dry if high consumption continue

Cheryl Kahla

The City of Tshwane once again urges residents to reduce their water consumption amid Gauteng’s stage 2 water restrictions.

“[We are] noting with concern that water consumption is still very high”, the City of Tshwane said on Saturday.

High water consumption in Gauteng

The continuous high water usage could “result in reservoirs dropping to critically low levels and eventually running dry”.

Residents in Soshanguve, parts of Akasia, and The Hills in Pretoria are already experiencing supply interruptions, as are other parts of the province.

“The City is pleading with residents to please make efforts to reduce their water consumption to avoid reservoirs running dry”.

Stage 2 water restrictions

The City of Tshwane implemented stage 2 water restrictions earlier this week, after Rand Water’s reservoir storage capacity dropped from 52% to 38%.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the City said the sudden decline in storage capacity necessitated the immediate implementation of water restrictions.

Under stage 2 restrictions – which will remain in place until capacity is back at 60% – residents aren’t allowed to water gardens using a hosepipe or irrigation systems.

In addition, no hosepipe may be used to clean driveways or patios, and using a hosepipe to wash your vehicle is strictly forbidden too.

Tips on how to save water

City of Tshwane tensions

In other news, City of Tshwane mayor, Randall Williams, assured residents that the multi-party coalition government in the metro is stable amid tensions elsewhere.

The coalition in Johannesburg is currently on the brink of collapse following the removal of Mpho Phalatse from office.

Phalatse was voted out earlier this month, through a motion of no confidence backed by the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Phooko.