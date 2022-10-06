‘Managing coalition not a rosy picture’: Mayor insists Tshwane is stable amid Joburg drama

Citizen Reporter

City of Tshwane mayor, Randall Williams has assured residents that multi-party coalition government in the metro is stable amid tensions elsewhere.

The coalition in Johannesburg is currently on the brink of collapse following the removal of former mayor, Mpho Phalatse from office.

Phalatse was voted out last Friday, through a motion of no confidence, which was backed by the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) coalition partner, Patriotic Alliance (PA).

With the African National Congress (ANC) now back in power in Johannesburg, the DA is now leading the multi-party governments in coalition in Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.

But ActionSA recently warned that the coalition agreement in Ekurhuleni was also close to collapsing and said that the ANC and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have an agreement in place to take control of the metro.

‘A rosy picture’

In light of the events in Johannesburg, Williams said he has noted the “great deal of interest in and attention on the stability of coalition governments in Gauteng” and insisted that the coalition government in Tshwane was firm.

“I want to take this opportunity to assure our residents that our multiparty coalition government in the City of Tshwane is stable and committed to take the City forward by improving service delivery for all,” he said during a media briefing on Thursday.

“We are aware of manoeuvrings and plotting by some opposition parties who are trying to grab power after they were rejected by voters during the November 2021 local government elections.

“We must let them know that we will fight to keep the coalition government strong in the City and protect our residents from corrupt parties seeking to make an unwanted comeback,” the Tshwane mayor continued.

Williams conceded that managing a coalition government “with all the various political interests” was no easy task.

“I am not trying to paint a rosy picture. Indeed, we do at times disagree and often this plays out publicly, but we have clearly defined conflict-resolution mechanisms which help us to move forward.

“All indications point to coalition governments becoming a more permanent feature of South African politics, therefore, we must not let our political differences deter us from serving our residents,” he said.

Unsolicited bid

In August, ANC Tshwane attempted to also have Williams removed from office, but failed.

The ANC had previously indicated that it would bring forward a motion of no confidence against the City of Tshwane mayor, who has been accused of interference in a R26 billion unsolicited bid.

The regional party accused Tshwane Speaker, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, of unfairly rejecting its motion “without any legal basis, but false reasons”, adding that it was not giving up on its battle.

But Williams pointed out at the time that the parties would have to wait for three months before tabling another motion as per the rules and orders of municipal councils.

In an audio recording, Williams could be heard allegedly instructing officials to support his executive decision for the R26 billion project.

He has since been subjected to an independent investigation.

Joburg court battle

Meanwhile, Phalatse has filed papers at the Johannesburg High Court to have last Friday’s council meeting declared unlawful.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, Phalatse indicated that she was of the view that the council sitting was “a sham” and criticised newly elected Speaker, Colleen Makhubele, who presided over the chaotic sitting which experienced numerous interruptions and points of order.

With her application set to be heard next week, the former mayor further said she would not allow “the coalition of corruption to simply waltz back in” without a fight.

