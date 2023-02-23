WC Education Dept files papers to end ‘illegal blockade’ of pupil transport

Faizel Patel

The Western Cape Education Department has called on the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) to issue a public statement that they will not prevent pupils from getting to school.

The department said it submitted papers to the Western Cape High Court on Thursday as the next step in its legal proceedings to end what it called the “illegal blockade of learner transport by Codeta”.

Threats

Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier said contracted scholar transport drivers were being threatened and taxi associations are falsely claiming they were promised contracts by his department without following tender processes.

“It was clear from Codeta’s answering papers that their callous attitude toward our children’s constitutional right to education persists.

“Last Friday, Codeta undertook to suspend their blockade, but our contracted Learner Transport Scheme drivers continued to be harassed this week, with 1 800 learners missing school on Monday. This has since dropped to 990 learners staying home on Tuesday, and 880 on Wednesday,” Maynier said.

Back to school

Maynier said it is imperative that children return to classrooms.

“Our schools have been supporting learners by sharing take home work packs with parents, but it is now imperative that our children return to school as soon as possible.

“We again call on Codeta to issue a public statement confirming their undertaking before the court not to threaten, intimidate, or prevent learner transport from operating in the Western Cape,” Maynier urged.

No blockade

Earlier this week, Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi told The Citizen there is no blockade.

“We heard there was a blockade in Emfuleni that took place. But we have called the working committee and asked what’s going on. They said there was nothing because the drivers were there and driving. So, I do not really know where this information from the MEC comes from.”

“We have signed a pledge that we are not going to disrupt any operations, especially from the schools. Emfuleni also belongs to Codeta, they do what we tell them and they cannot block the buses because we have a court case on Friday,“ he said.

