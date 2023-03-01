Court interdicts Codeta from stopping pupils getting to school

Faizel Patel

The Western Cape High Court has granted a final interdict against the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) preventing the taxi organisation from obstructing, interfering, and stopping pupils from getting to school.

The Western Cape Education Department filed papers to end the ‘illegal blockade’ of pupil transport last week.

Thousands of pupils could not attend school due to the taxi blockades that the department called illegal.

Judgement

On Wednesday, the court ruled that Codeta must not block pupils from going to school.

“That the respondent and its affiliated members are interdicted and restrained from issuing threats to the applicants, service providers, learners and members of the public to the effect that they (the respondent) will obstruct, interfere and stop the transporting of learner within the Western Cape.”

“We trust that the South African Police Service (SAPS) will ensure that the interdict is enforced, and that any further disruptions are prevented,” the court ruled.

The Western Cape High Court also ordered Codeta to pay the court costs.

Victory for parents and children

Western Cape MEC for Education David Maynier said the judgment is a victory for the parents and children of Khayelitsha and surrounds.

“The court has sent a strong message to the minibus taxi mafia: There is no excuse for violating the constitutional rights of our children, or for putting parents in the terrible position of having to choose between their children’s education and keeping them safely at home.

“We thank all of our parents who stayed home from work to look after their children, who diligently collected work packs, who travelled on busses to make sure their children were safe,” Maynier said.

Back to school

Maynier urged children to go back to school

“We now encourage our parents to send their children back to school if they feel comfortable doing so, so that our teachers can determine how much work needs to be caught up and implement plans to do so,” Maynier said.

Last week, Codeta spokesperson Andile Khanyi refuted there was blockade telling The Citizen that taxis were not preventing children from going to school.

