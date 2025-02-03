‘We will expropriate land and Trump’s threats won’t stop us’- Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has taken shots at the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s decision to halt funding to South Africa, saying as a sovereign country we should not be dictated to.

Trump announced on Sunday that his administration would be closing the tap on money to SA over the signing of the Expropriation Bill last month.

He claimed in a social media post that SA was “treating certain classes of people very badly” and said no funding would be released until investigations had been conducted into the matter.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Malema labelled Trump’s comments as offensive and said it undermines the country’s sovereignty.

“There is nothing he can do to undermine our independence,” he added.

Malema said that Trump’s threats would not stop the country from taking the necessary steps to expropriate land.

“We want to make it categorically clear to the US president that we will expropriate land without compensation and pursue legislative measures to do so, and no threat will stop us.

He said reliance on foreign aid and foreign direct investment surrendered South Africa to “the will of imperialists who use the money to dictate the economic and policy direction of Africa.”

This is a developing story