US foreign aid threats: What is Elon Musk whispering to Trump about South Africa?

Musk emerged as the largest individual political donor in 2024. He contributed approximately $277 million to support Trump's re-election.

US President-elect Donald Trump (L) with businessman Elon Musk (R) on stage during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, USA, 19 January 2025. President-elect Donald Trump, who defeated Joe Biden to become the 47th president of the United States, will be inaugurated on 20 January, though all of the planned outdoor ceremonies and events have been cancelled due to a forecast of extreme cold temperatures. Picture: EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Questions have been raised about the role of American tycoon Elon Musk in the negative posture that the United States (US) government has taken against South Africa.

Musk, who was born in South Africa, played an influential role in American politics because of the large amount of money he spent in funding the Trump campaign that led to his re-election.

On Monday, Musk responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reaction to Trump’s threats of cutting foreign aid to South Africa due to alleged land seizures and treatment of certain groups of people.

Ramaphosa-Musk interaction

Ramaphosa said South Africa is a “constitutional democracy” that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice, and equality. He denied that land had been confiscated.

However, Musk replied to Ramaphosa on X, asking why South Africa has openly racist land ownership laws.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, a senior researcher at the University of Johannesburg for Africa-China studies, Koffi Kouakou, said Musk has some influence over Trump.

“Musk has previously expressed apprehension about anti-white sentiments in South Africa, referencing controversial political actions and rhetoric.

“He may be whispering in President Trump’s ear as an advisor about South Africa,” he said.

Trump campaign

In the 2024 election cycle, Musk emerged as the largest individual political donor, contributing approximately $277 million to support Trump’s re-election campaign and allied Republican candidates.

“That’s more than a quarter of a billion US dollar. A lot of money, he is leveraging now,” Kouakou said.

A rocky relationship between Trump and South Africa

He said South Africa should expect the next few years under the Trump presidency to be difficult.

“They have their own agenda and the agenda is against South Africa, and we all know President Trump’s prejudices against Africa,” he said.

Kouakou said South Africa’s role in the war between Israel and Palestine has also influenced Trump’s attitude towards South Africa’s government.

“A lot of Trump supporters, people who funded his campaign, the Zionist groups and people who are part of Israel in the US, they are really angry, and they will push President Donald Trump to really place enormous pressure on South Africa all the way until he leaves office as the president of the United States,” he said.

Managing diplomatic relations

Kouakou said it is wise for the South African government to start creating strategies that will enable the country to deal with whatever the Trump administration throws.

“Instead of running for holidays, South African politicians should have been coming up with a response to a tough, rough, brutal, and straightforward Donal Trump administration.

“Until they do that, we are going to have to constantly justify South Africa’s position on domestic issues, now the President has to explain himself like a child to America,” he said.

What is Trump’s agenda?

Kouakou said South Africa is not the only country that Trump has put under his radar.

“He is setting up an agenda for South Africa, and he is going to do it for many other countries.”

Kouakou said America is monitoring developments in South Africa because Washington has interests in the country.

“Not only do they have interests, but they also have agents here,” he said.

He said South Africa should ensure that Trump’s “misinformed” view is corrected.

“South Africa should also ask what is the best and worst-case scenario which needs to be adopted to stand up against the US,” he said.

Is America a bully?

Kouakou said America is a strong player in terms of global politics. He said this made it easy for the country to bully other smaller economies.

“Any sovereign country can say whatever they want, but in reality, in global politics, if another country is more powerful than you, they will have an influence on you.”

SA politicians react

Meanwhile, different political parties have also weighed in on Trump’s comments.

Rise Mzansi spokesperson Mabine Seabe said the Trump presidency is and will be characterised by unpredictability.

He said this is a terrible move for investment and policy planning.

“But as it pertains in particular to President Trump’s response to the signing of the Expropriation Act, Rise Mzansi cautioned against political parties and other organisations using the Act to drive narrow political agendas through fearmongering and deceit,” he said.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula told The Citizen that Trump is using aid to manipulate South Africa.

“We are an independent country; we should strive by all means to be self-sufficient.

“First-world countries have always used “aid” to undermine our domestic policies and the quest of the people for self-determination,” he said.